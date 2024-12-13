2024 Shared Farm Conference Held At Qionghai Grand Shared Farm

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Returning to nature, embracing a green lifestyle, and sharing beauty. The“2024 Shared Conference,” organized by the Hainan Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China Rural Work Leading Group Office, the Hainan Provincial Department of and Rural Affairs, and the Qionghai Municipal People's Government, took place from December 10 to 12 at the Qionghai Grand Shared Farm. The was themed“Co-Building, Sharing, and Common Prosperity,” gathering relevant leaders, renowned experts and scholars from across the country, and outstanding representatives from the industry to discuss how to promote the development of shared farms in Hainan and facilitate the transformation and upgrading of the rural economy.







On the morning of December 10, leaders including Li Jun, Secretary of the Hainan Provincial People's Congress Standing Committee and Deputy Director, Zou Guang, a member of the Hainan Provincial Government Party Leadership Group, Yang Shaopin, former member of the Ministry of Agriculture Party Leadership Group and Chief Economist, He Qionmei, Director of the Hainan Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, and Zhou Changqiang, Secretary of the Qionghai Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China, jointly launched the opening of the 2024 Shared Farm Conference.

Subsequently, Yu Xinrong, former Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Chairman of the China Agricultural Green Development Research Association, delivered a keynote speech via video link. Other leaders and guests, including Li Jun, Tang Yuanjie, Executive Dean of the Rural Revitalization Research Institute at Renmin University of China, and Yan Lijiao, Deputy Dean of the Institute of Tourism and Leisure at Zhejiang University, also presented keynote speeches. At the keynote session, renowned experts and scholars from across the country gathered to explore the beautiful concepts of co-building, sharing, and common prosperity for shared farms, offering insights for the development and upgrading of shared farms in Hainan. Six experts and scholars from within and outside the province delivered keynote speeches, collectively discussing how to promote the high-quality development of shared farms in Hainan.







As a new model of agricultural and rural work and a new type of agricultural operation entity, Hainan's shared farms epitomize the high-quality advancement of rural revitalization. To this end, several guests engaged in two high-level dialogues on“Exploring Collaborative Development Paths for Shared Farms and Harmonious Villages” and“Creating New Consumption Scenarios for Shared Farms to Assist Comprehensive Rural Revitalization,” providing suggestions to invigorate shared farms in Hainan and support rural revitalization.

Additionally, the conference included on-site inspections, the launch of premium tourism routes for Hainan shared farms, and investment discussions, collaborating with shared farm practitioners nationwide to discuss cooperation and development. It is reported that a total of 10 projects were signed during the conference. At the end of the event, a flag handover ceremony for the Shared Farm Conference took place, with the next conference scheduled to be held at the Fangyuan Shared Farm in Haikou.

Notably, this conference adopted a joint format with a main venue and sub-venues, featuring the Grand Shared Farm as the main venue, supplemented by the Shengda Shared Farm and the Wusuogui Shared Fishing Farm as sub-venues, along with a series of activities such as a farm owner salon, leisure fishing, and beach volleyball.

Leaders and guests in attendance included Li Jun, Secretary of the Hainan Provincial People's Congress Standing Committee and Deputy Director, Zou Guang, a member of the Hainan Provincial Government Party Leadership Group, Yang Shaopin, former member of the Ministry of Agriculture Party Leadership Group and Chief Economist, Tang Yuanjie, Executive Dean of the Rural Revitalization Research Institute at Renmin University of China, and Yan Lijiao, Deputy Dean of the Institute of Tourism and Leisure at Zhejiang University.