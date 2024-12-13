عربي


FM Phones Algerian Counterpart

12/13/2024 4:06:38 AM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Aqaba, Dec. 12 (Petra)-- Ayman Safadi, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs, spoke with Ahmed Attaf, the Algerian Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad, over the phone on Thursday.
The two ministers talked about the situation in Syria and the efforts to help the Syrian people through a comprehensive Political process led by Syrians that will lead Syria to a future that fulfills the aspirations of its people, maintains its unity and sovereignty, and protects all of their rights.
The two ministers emphasized the need for Israel to promptly leave and respect Syria's sovereignty, denouncing Israel's occupation of Syrian lands as a dangerous escalation and a breach of international law.
The two ministers talked about how the two brotherly nations may strengthen and expand their fraternal ties.

