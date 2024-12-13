FM Phones Omani Counterpart
12/13/2024 4:06:36 AM
Aqaba, Dec. 12 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime Minister
and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi spoke with Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi regarding the most recent events in Syria.
The two ministers reaffirmed their commitment to helping the Syrian people, who are brothers, rebuild their state through a thorough Political
process that respects their rights and fulfills their ambitions.
They stressed the need to put a stop to Israel's aggression and Occupation
of Syrian territory while reaffirming that Jordan and Oman support Syria and its unity, sovereignty, security, and stability.
They talked about how to improve the fraternal ties that bind the two brotherly nations together and foster collaboration between them in a number of areas.
