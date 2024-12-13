عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
FM Phones Omani Counterpart

FM Phones Omani Counterpart


12/13/2024 4:06:36 AM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Aqaba, Dec. 12 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi spoke with Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi regarding the most recent events in Syria.
The two ministers reaffirmed their commitment to helping the Syrian people, who are brothers, rebuild their state through a thorough Political process that respects their rights and fulfills their ambitions.
They stressed the need to put a stop to Israel's aggression and Occupation of Syrian territory while reaffirming that Jordan and Oman support Syria and its unity, sovereignty, security, and stability.
They talked about how to improve the fraternal ties that bind the two brotherly nations together and foster collaboration between them in a number of areas.

MENAFN13122024000117011021ID1108989152


Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search