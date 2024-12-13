Brazil’S Financial Morning Call For December 13, 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) As trading kicks off this Friday, investors are poised to interpret a series of critical economic data points both at home and abroad. In Brazil, two key reports will capture attention: the IGP-10 inflation at 8:00 AM and the IBC-BR economic activity index at 9:00 AM.



The IGP-10, compiled by the Getúlio Vargas Foundation, is a broad measure of price trends affecting producers, consumers, and construction, serving as an early indicator of inflationary pressures. Higher-than-expected readings can influence interest rate expectations and weigh on the fixed-income market, while lower readings may provide a temporary reprieve for equities and the real.



At 9:00 AM, the IBC-BR-a proxy for monthly GDP-will offer insights into the health of Brazilian economic activity. Positive momentum could signal resilience in consumer demand and services-particularly important since the service sector has propelled GDP growth to 3.5% in 2024-while a weaker print may amplify concerns about the trajectory of growth, especially in an environment of rising interest rates and currency headwinds.



Overseas, Germany's 4:00 AM trade balance data will provide clues into the strength of Europe's largest economy. While not a direct driver of Brazilian markets, signs of faltering European trade could dampen global sentiment and influence risk-taking behaviors, with potential spillover effects on emerging markets.







These reports matter because Brazil's monetary and currency landscape has dramatically shifted following the Central Bank's latest rate hike and hawkish guidance. As policymakers signal further tightening, domestic inflation readings and growth indicators become increasingly pivotal in shaping investor strategies.



The interplay between local macro data and global trade indicators can drive foreign capital flows and set the tone for Brazilian equities, bonds, and the currency throughout the trading day.

Economic Agenda for December 13, 2024

Brazil







8:00 AM – IGP-10 (Inflation Index): A key indicator of upstream price pressures that can sway inflation forecasts and monetary policy expectations.

9:00 AM – IBC-BR (Economic Activity Index): A monthly GDP proxy that will offer immediate insights into Brazil's growth momentum amid rising borrowing costs.





4:00 AM – Trade Balance: Provides an early gauge of the Eurozone's largest economy. Weak German trade data could temper global risk appetite and indirectly influence emerging markets, including Brazil.



On Thursday, December 12, 2024, the Brazilian financial markets were jolted by the Central Bank's aggressive monetary tightening. The Ibovespa plummeted by 2.74%, closing at 126,042.21 points, abruptly ending its recent run of gains. This sell-off came on the heels of the Central Bank's Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) decision to raise the benchmark Selic rate by a full percentage point to 12.25% per year, with further 1-percentage-point hikes signaled for the January and March 2025 meetings.Read more...The real weakened against the U.S. dollar, closing at R$6.0072, up 0.86% on the day. Analysts have warned that if interest rates and economic uncertainty persist, the dollar could reach as high as R$7-a scenario that would heighten import costs and squeeze corporate margins. The market turmoil reflects doubts about the balance between containing inflation and sustaining growth, with many companies struggling to achieve a 10% return as rates soar.Read more...U.S. stocks retreated on Thursday, unwinding some of Wednesday's big gains. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average each fell 0.5%, while the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.7%. Technology shares, which had fueled the previous day's surge past the 20,000-mark on the Nasdaq, pulled back as investors reassessed lofty valuations.While Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) managed slight gains, other tech heavyweights like Nvidia (NVDA), Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Meta (META), and Tesla (TSLA) declined. Adobe (ADBE) shares slid 14% on a cautious revenue outlook despite beating quarterly estimates, and Broadcom (AVGO) dipped ahead of earnings results. In contrast, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) surged 15% after announcing a restructuring plan.Oil prices continued to soften as the International Energy Agency's (IEA) tempered demand forecast and uncertainty over Russia's exports subdued bullish sentiment. With rising interest rates expected to cool growth prospects, the outlook for demand remains clouded.Read more...Gold declined 1.7% after a four-day rally, as investors weighed the metal's safe-haven appeal against tighter global monetary conditions and shifting risk sentiment. Potential slowdowns in major economies and currency volatility continue to shape gold's near-term trajectory.Read more...Bitcoin has sustained its historic six-figure milestone, reflecting resilient crypto-market sentiment despite the global tightening cycle. Digital assets, however, may face volatility if higher rates persist.Read more...Despite mounting inflation and corruption concerns, Brazil's economy still managed a 3.5% GDP growth in 2024, powered by a robust service sector. As policy tightening intensifies, the question now is whether services can continue to buoy the economy and offset rising borrowing costs.Read more...Brazil's B3 stock exchange is witnessing declines in equities trading but growth in bonds and derivatives, reflecting investor strategies to navigate higher interest rates and volatile currency markets. This shift may alter how capital is allocated, benefiting fixed-income products and hedging instruments.Read more...Pulp and paper giant Klabin is slimming down its debt load, attempting to maintain financial fitness amid a changing interest rate landscape. Leaner balance sheets can enhance resilience and attract yield-seeking investors wary of macro headwinds.Read more...With rates rising, 75% of Brazilian companies are failing to achieve a 10% return. The environment is demanding more disciplined capital allocation and strategic cost-cutting as access to cheap financing wanes.Read more...The Brazilian auto industry delivered an 18% surge in sales, underscoring segments of the economy still benefiting from pent-up demand. Yet this growth might be tested as credit tightens.Read more...Today's IGP-10 and IBC-BR releases will be critical in gauging the immediate implications of the Central Bank's hawkish stance. If inflation trends higher or growth falters, bond yields could climb further, equity valuations could face pressure, and the real may remain under siege, especially if the dollar's ascent continues.Germany's trade data, while less directly impactful on Brazil, may influence global sentiment. Weak European trade numbers might compound risk aversion, encouraging safe-haven flows into the U.S. dollar and placing emerging market currencies under additional strain.With high interest rates looming, corporate strategies focused on financial health, operational efficiency, and selective growth will likely emerge as relative winners. Meanwhile, political developments, including President Lula's reelection ambitions for 2026, remain a distant but significant factor for market confidence.Early inflation signals that could guide near-term monetary policy and shape investor expectations for fixed-income and currency markets.A real-time read on economic activity that will test the resilience of Brazil's growth story amid higher rates.A barometer for European growth that may influence global risk appetite and emerging market asset allocations.From Klabin's debt reduction to the auto industry's sales surge, watch for sectors that can navigate higher rates successfully.Currency turbulence, oil's sensitivity to global demand, and gold's response to monetary tightening will remain in focus.All times are in Brasília Time (BRT)