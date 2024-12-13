عربي


GCAA Hosts Third Meeting Of Qatar-EU Joint Committee


12/13/2024 3:02:32 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) hosted yesterday the Third Meeting of the Joint Committee between the State of Qatar and the European Union (EU).

The meeting was co-chaired by Mohammed Faleh Al Hajri, Acting Director of the General Civil Aviation Authority; and the Head of the Aviation Affairs Unit at the European Commission Carlos Bermejo Acosta.

The meeting discussed issues related to implementation of the provisions of the Comprehensive Air transport Agreement signed between the two parties, and the current status of the ratification process.

A number of issues of common interest between Qatar and the European Union (EU) were also discussed, most notably market developments, fair competition, and the exchange of information on financial transparency, in addition to exploring ways to achieve net zero carbon emissions in the aviation sector.

The Peninsula

