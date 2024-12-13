Music Affairs Center Showcases Museum At Darb Al Saai

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Music Affairs Center of the of Culture is participating in the events marking the Qatar National Day at Darb Al Saai, through the music museum.

The museum navigates through the history of music in Qatar by showcasing the most renowned music instruments in the ancient times, along with their evolution and legacies.

Researcher in music heritage and supervisor of the music museum at Darb Al Saai, Faisal Al Tamimi said the creation of a music museum was intended to document music in Qatar, emphasising that prior to the debut of music instruments that help documentation, things were unclear, hence, it became necessary to collect a significant bulk of information about music with all its bands composers, lyricists, and singers who lived the Qatari music, as well as instruments that have been used since that time, he highlighted. Al Tamimi said the museum chose limited exhibits due to the nature of participation at Darb Al Saai, in terms of space and time duration, by focusing on folklore arts that underpin music in Qatar and relies primarily on percussion instruments, which were introduced along with their names and roles to provide an overall panorama of them, thereby shaping the Qatari musical identity.