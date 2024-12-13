In Kharkiv, Shahed Drone Hits Roof Of Apartment Block
12/13/2024 2:11:25 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Industrialnyi district of Kharkiv, a Russian kamikaze drone hit the roof of a residential building.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this on Telegram, Ukrinform saw.
"A Shahed hit a residential building in the city's Industrialnyi district. Tentatively, it hit the roof of a five-storey building," he wrote.
According to the mayor, no casualty reports have been confirmed so far.
In Kharkiv and many other regions, an air alert has gone off due to a swarm of incoming Russian kamikaze drones.
Photo is illustrative, from open sources
