Washington Announces USD-500-Mln Military Aid For Ukraine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 13 (KUNA) -- The U.S. announced late Thursday additional military aid worth USD 500 million in aid for Ukraine in a bid to meet its security and defensive needs against Russian attacks.

In a press release, the U.S. Department of Defense (Pentagon) said that it is the 72nd package of military equipment provided by Joe Biden's administration for Ukraine since August 2021.

It added that the fresh aid would offer additional capabilities to Ukraine in order to fulfill its urgently needed military needs, including air defense capabilities, missile and artillery ammunition, armored vehicles and anti-tank weapons.

The department underlined that the U.S. would continue working with around 50 allies and partners through the Ukraine Defensive Contact Group to meet Ukraine's urgently needed battlefield requirements. (end)

