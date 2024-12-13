J&K Bank Opens New Branch At Raika Morh In Samba

Falling in the Bank's Kathua Zone, the branch was inaugurated by MLA (Ramgarh) Dr. Devinder Kumar Manyal in the presence of Bank's DGM & Zonal Head (Kathua) Sanjeev Kumar, Cluster Head (Samba) Sanjay Belowo, DDC Chairman Keshav Sharma and other prominent citizens amid a gathering of valuable customers and staff members.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Dr. Devinder Kumar Manyal expressed his gratitude to the Bank for addressing a long-standing demand of the local population.“The opening of this branch brings modern banking services closer to the people of this area. I congratulate the residents for getting this facility that will cater to their daily banking requirements and boost economic activities in the catchment area.”

“I commend J&K Bank for always playing the lead role in strengthening the economy while keeping its focus on serving the people living across the UT including those in the remote areas,” he commended.

While highlighting the Bank's commitment to customer-centric growth, Zonal Head extended his heartfelt thanks to the gathering for their unwavering trust in J&K Bank. He said,“This branch is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to deliver world-class banking services tailored to the needs of the local community. And we remain steadfast in our mission to uplift the social and economic well-being of the people by providing comprehensive financial support through various products and schemes that also facilitate employment generation.”

Following the inauguration, the dignitaries interacted with the attendees. The residents expressed their gratitude to the Bank for fulfilling their long-cherished demand for a local branch, promising their full support and cooperation.

