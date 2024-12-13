Atul Subhash Suicide: Police Issue Notice To Bengaluru Techie's Wife Nikita Singhania In Jaunpur, 'You Are Directed...'
Date
12/13/2024 1:15:52 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bengaluru Police paste notice outside the residence of the wife of Atul Subhash, the techie who died by suicide.
"There are reasonable grounds to interrogate you to ascertain the facts and circumstances. You are directed to appear before the investigating officer at Bengaluru within 3 days, " reads the notice
MENAFN13122024007365015876ID1108988822
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.