Two Die As Container Truck Overturns In South Kashmir's Kulgam
Date
12/13/2024 1:09:07 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Two persons lost their lives after being trapped beneath an apple-laden container truck that overturned at Pombai area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district, officials said.
An official said that an AC container truck bearing registration number JK03P-0505, carrying apples, overturned on a road in Pombai village. The truck had four occupants, two of whom managed to jump out immediately after the accident, while the other two were trapped beneath the vehicle.
Following the incident, amid harsh winter conditions, a massive rescue operation was launched by the police, SDRF, and locals.
After a two-hour-long effort, the trapped persons were rescued in critical condition.
“Unfortunately, both the injured succumbed to their injuries at the hospital,” the official said, as per news agency KNO.
The deceased have been identified as Reyaz Ahnad Rather and Mukhtar Ahmad Itoo–both residents of Gopalpora Kulgam.
A case has been registered, and further investigation into the incident is underway.
