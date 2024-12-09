Scholz firmly rejects transferring German troops to Ukraine

(MENAFN) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has firmly ruled out the deployment of German to Ukraine, calling it "out of the question" and inappropriate to speculate about it without ongoing peace talks. His comments came in response to remarks made earlier this week by Foreign Annalena Baerbock, who hinted at the possibility of sending a peacekeeping force to Ukraine under the condition of a real ceasefire.



Baerbock’s statement during a diplomats meeting sparked speculation about the potential deployment of German soldiers, but Scholz clarified that her words were intentionally vague. He emphasized that such decisions should not be discussed before a ceasefire is achieved, and sending troops during the current war situation would be inappropriate. Scholz reaffirmed that Germany is committed to ensuring the conflict does not escalate into a war between Russia and NATO.



The comments from the German leadership come amid reports suggesting that France and the UK are considering the possibility of deploying peacekeepers to Ukraine, should peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine occur. However, Scholz's position remains clear: the deployment of German troops is not a viable option until a lasting ceasefire is reached.

