Flydubai Receives GCAA CAR 147 Approved Maintenance Training Organisation Certification

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 09 December 2024: flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, has received the GCAA CAR 147 Approved Maintenance Training Organisation certification, enabling it to run its in-house maintenance and engineering training and certification.

The CAR 147 training certification is a regulatory framework established by the General Civil Authority (GCAA) in the UAE, which allows the airline to provide approved training for aircraft maintenance engineers and technicians. The certification ensures that the training programmes meet specific standards and requirements set by the GCAA, aligning with international aviation standards and recommended practices.

His Excellency Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director General of the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), said:“granting flydubai a maintenance training organisation approval represents a major advancement in the educational infrastructure to train and qualify skilled professionals in the civil aviation sector. This initiative also strengthens our national capabilities in this field, aligning with the highest international standards.”

Al Suwaidi continued:“it is essential for organisations to keep pace with rapid changes in the aviation industry by updating their training programmes and enhancing their capabilities. By enabling the airline to prepare highly qualified engineers and technicians, flydubai will significantly contribute to the aviation sector in the country and provide the necessary competencies in this vital field.”

Commenting on receiving the new certification, Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said:“we are very proud to receive the CAR 147 approval which represents another milestone in flydubai's journey. Underscoring our continued commitment to investing in our in-house capabilities, the certification will also help in building a solid foundation for further growth as part of our role in supporting Dubai's economic and aviation vision.”

The certification will enable flydubai to cultivate and grow its skilled maintenance and engineering workforce and support its growing fleet over the coming years. The airline has also announced its first purpose-built maintenance facility which is set to open in Dubai South by 2026.

Obtaining the CAR 147 certification enables flydubai to tailor the curriculum to its specific operational needs, aircraft types and the highest safety standards. This enhances in-house capabilities and streamlines the onboarding process, enabling the airline to quickly scale its workforce to meet growing operational demands.

Khalid Alhumaidan, Senior Vice President of Compliance, Safety and Sustainability at flydubai, added:“I would like to thank the teams at flydubai and the GCAA for all their hard work in laying the foundation for this certification. Our focus is to develop new talent through a structured programme that trains candidates to become qualified engineering and maintenance professionals, trained to the highest safety and quality standards and enabling them to support and sustain flydubai's future plans.