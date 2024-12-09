Rebel forces capture Syrian capital

(MENAFN) After 54 years of the Assad family's rule, rebel forces captured the Syrian capital, Damascus, marking the end of the regime. The Syrian prime confirmed the regime's collapse and expressed willingness to cooperate with any chosen by the people. A Syrian officer also reported that military leaders had been informed of the regime's fall. According to security sources, President Bashar al-Assad fled to an undisclosed location. Opposition forces claimed that the Syrian people had overthrown Assad’s and announced plans to make an official statement via state television. Abu Muhammad al-Julani, leader of the rebel group Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham, instructed his forces to avoid approaching public institutions in the city, which would remain under the prime minister's control until the official transfer of power. Rebels also reported seizing control of Sadnaya prison, known for holding political prisoners.



In response, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) bolstered their presence in the Golan Heights, even entering the buffer zone established in the 1974 Israel-Syria separation agreement. The IDF justified this move as a necessary defense measure due to the presence of militants in the area who belong to groups that disregard the separation agreement. Israel also targeted a convoy of Hezbollah armored vehicles withdrawing from the Syrian city of Qusayr, which had been a key route for Hezbollah’s weapon and troop movements since 2013. Reports indicated that around 150 vehicles left the area after rebel forces seized control of the city.



U.S. officials, including National Security Council spokesperson Sean Svett, said President Biden and his team were closely monitoring the events in Syria and maintaining communication with their Middle Eastern partners. Earlier in the day, Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham confirmed its control over the cities of Homs and Quneitra, both significant locations in Syria.

