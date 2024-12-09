QSE Index Closes Down By 0.29%
Doha: Qatar stock exchange index closed today's trading session down by 30.29 points, or 0.29 percent, reaching 10,361.46 points.
During the session, 99,895,820 shares were traded, with a total value of QAR 219,230,228, executed through 6,708 transactions across all sectors.
Shares of 22 companies rose, while 24 companies saw their shares decline, and 4 companies maintained their previous closing prices.
The market capitalization stood at QR611,946,544,900, compared to QR 615,069,655,038 in the previous session.
