(MENAFN) Russia has accused Ukraine of being involved in the Syrian conflict, with a “Ukrainian trace” detected among foreign fighters in northwestern Syria. Russian Foreign spokeswoman Maria Zakharova pointed to evidence suggesting cooperation between Ukraine and the group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), including possible links on drone usage. Reports from the Kyiv Post suggest that Ukraine’s military intelligence service, specifically the Khimik Special Forces unit, may have provided training to in Idlib province.



Zakharova condemned Ukraine’s actions, accusing the country of applying its "criminal experience" in conflicts beyond its borders, including in Syria. She also criticized the use of civilians as human shields during attacks, describing this as a disturbing tactic that escalates violence in conflict zones.



She suggested that external forces may be supporting these militant activities to reignite instability in Syria, a sentiment she reiterated by expressing solidarity with Syria's government. Moscow reaffirmed its commitment to Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of ongoing terrorist activity.



The HTS group, formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, has recently launched a large-scale attack in Syria’s Aleppo and Idlib provinces, marking the first major clash between the jihadists and Syrian government forces since a ceasefire was brokered in 2020. Syrian President Bashar Assad has vowed to eliminate the terrorists and punish those backing them, while Russia has increased airstrikes against the militants in support of the Syrian government.

