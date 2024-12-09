Trump possesses three plots for Ukraine

(MENAFN) Donald Trump’s advisers have presented him with three different plans to resolve the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, according to sources close to the president-elect, as reported by Reuters. While the plans differ in certain details, they all involve Ukraine making territorial concessions to Russia and abandoning its ambitions.



One of the plans was developed by Trump’s incoming Russia-Ukraine envoy, retired Lieutenant-General Keith Kellogg. The other two proposals were crafted by Vice President-elect J.D. Vance and Trump’s former acting intelligence chief, Richard Grenell.



The advisers intend to use a "carrots and sticks" strategy to pressure both sides into negotiations. This strategy would involve halting U.S. military aid to Ukraine if President Volodymyr Zelensky refuses to negotiate, while offering more arms to Ukraine if Russian President Vladimir Putin shows reluctance to engage diplomatically. Despite this, as of last week, Trump had not yet established a central working group to finalize a unified peace plan.



Trump had previously claimed during his campaign that he could end the conflict within 24 hours if reelected, although he did not provide specific details on how he would accomplish this. Recently, Zelensky, who had previously rejected any territorial concessions to Russia, expressed a softened stance. He stated that Ukraine could consider ceding certain territories to Russia, with the hope of recovering them through diplomacy in the future. However, Zelensky emphasized that NATO membership for Ukraine must be a precondition for any truce to ensure the country’s security in case of future conflicts.



Moscow, through Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, has reiterated its willingness to seek a diplomatic resolution, emphasizing that the conflict's root causes, such as NATO's eastward expansion and violations of Russian speakers’ rights in Ukraine, must be addressed.

