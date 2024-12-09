Iran aims for continuous ties with Syria flowing coup

(MENAFN) Iran’s Foreign has said that the future of Syria must be controlled by its own citizens without any meddling and conveyed optimism that ties among both nations would remain, based on a statement published on Sunday.



On Sunday, jihadists took charge of Damascus, the capital of Syria, concluding the 24-year-long reign of Leader Bashar Assad.



In its statement, Tehran reaffirmed its backing for foreign attempts according to UN Resolution 2254 to improve the development in Syria. Formals asked for an immediate conclusion to the military war, to be stopped, and talks to start including all areas of Syrian society in order to establish a government. The UN document asks for a peaceful solution to the Syrian war via free elections and a fresh establishment.



“The Islamic Republic of Iran, emphasizing Syria’s position as an important and influential country in the West Asian region, will spare no effort to help establish security and stability in Syria, and to this end, it will continue its consultations with all influential parties, especially in the region,” the statement emphasized, as also recalling Tehran’s notable history of backing for Syria.

