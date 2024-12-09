Alrayan Bank Launches Alrayan Go

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) AlRayan has launched AlRayan Go, a mobile application designed to redefine the customer experience while preserving the bank's solid commitment to Shariah-compliant principles.

This milestone aligns with the bank's strategic vision to deliver seamless customer experience that is fast and secure.

In this first iteration, customers can manage their accounts effortlessly transfer money faster and manage your card life-cycle easier.

The current mobile banking app will remain operational during the phased rollout of AlRayan Go as the bank refines the new based on user insights.

To enhance digital security, AlRayan Go incorporates biometric authentication and individualised passcode to authorise transactions.

"AlRayan Go reflects our commitment to redefining Islamic banking for the modern era. This milestone represents the start of an exciting journey, leveraging cutting-edge technology to provide a faster, safer, and more intuitive banking experience," said Fahad bin Abdulla al-Khalifa, Group chief executive officer of AlRayan Bank

As it continues to innovate, the customers remain at the heart of everything, and this new app is a testament to its vision of building a future-ready, customer-centric bank.l, he said, adding "together, we are shaping the future of Islamic banking."

Houssam Itani, Group chief transformation officer said the launch of AlRayan Go marks a pivotal moment in its transformation journey.

"It represents a significant leap into a future powered by the latest technology. This first iteration is only the beginning-we are committed to continuously enhance AlRayan Go to set a new standard in customer experience," he said.

The rebranding of Masraf Al Rayan to AlRayan Bank marks a new chapter in the bank's journey, but it does not signify a shift from its Islamic banking foundations, according to the bank.

