Kuwait Marks Int'l Anti-Corruption Day, Nazaha At Helm Of Efforts

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Abdulaziz Al-Husseini

KUWAIT, Dec 9 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait marks on December ninth, Monday, the International Anti-Corruption Day via continuing the state's efforts in bolstering transparency and fairness with the Kuwait Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) at the helm.

Kuwait had taken huge leaps in its anti-corruption efforts, basing it on the Kuwait Anti-Corruption Authority's (Nazaha) 2019-25 strategy, which bolstered transparency in cooperation with the UN Development Program (UNDP) and United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

The establishment of the Kuwait Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) in 2016 came in line with the UN calls for efforts to boost anti-corruption efforts in the country and also reflected Kuwait's keenness on having an authority within the legislative umbrella dedicated to such fight.

According to Nazaha's 2023-24 report, Kuwait, last year, made a huge leap in Transparency International's Corruption Perception Index (CPI), jumping from the score of 42 to 46 from 100 scale and gaining the ranking of 63 after being at 77 in the list of 180 countries, the highest numbers since 2015.

Nazaha, besides working effortlessly to vanquish corruption within the country, focused endeavors to include the State of Kuwait in World Justice Project's Rule of Law index in 2023 as part of a triad effort by the authority, Kuwait's General Secretariat of the Supreme Council for Planning and Development (SCPD), and the UNDP.

Kuwait signed the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) in December 9, 2003 ratified through law 47/2006 in line with article 70 of the Kuwaiti constitution, which states, "A treaty shall have the force of law after it is signed, ratified and published in the Official Gazette." On February 16, 2007, Kuwait officially became a member of the UNCAC.

Some 168 countries are signatories to the United Nations Convention against Corruption and is considered as an international effort to curb the wave of corruption on a global scale.

This year's International Anti-Corruption Day's theme would be "Uniting with Youth Against Corruption: Shaping Tomorrow's Integrity", which highlights youths and future generation's efforts in facing corruption and finding means to counter at all aspects. (end) ad