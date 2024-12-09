Quest Global Honored With Prestigious CSR Award For Education Initiative

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bangalore, December 5th, 2024 – Quest Global, a leading global product engineering services company, was honored with the“Best Scholarship Programme Initiative of the Year” at the Indian CSR Awards 2024. The award felicitated Quest Global's initiative across Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra where over 900 scholarships were given to students in primary and secondary schools, Junior Technical (JTS), and those pursuing engineering and other undergraduate degrees. The program helped students hone their communication skills, technical proficiencies, and a multitude of soft skills.



The honour, which was conferred at the 4th edition of the Indian CSR Awards in New Delhi, is an endorsement of Quest Global's contribution to supporting education at multiple levels which spans from primary and secondary education to college, covering institutions like Junior Technical Schools (JTS), engineering programs, and other undergraduate degrees. For instance, the JTS scholarship program offers end-to-end aid including infrastructure support, computer labs, uniform distribution, and salaried computer lab staff to oversee the modernization of rural students' skill sets. The overall initiative continues to add to its proven track record, under which more than 500 students have gone on to pursue higher education.



“We believe that empowering individuals with knowledge and skills creates a better future. The programs we have implemented go beyond financial support by offering mentoring and career guidance that helps youth build their confidence. Education is the catalyst for societal change, and we are committed to building on the remarkable progress the initiative has achieved so far in India. This CSR award is a testament to our organization's commitment to excellence in social responsibility, and we are honored to be recognized for our efforts in this space,” said Cheryl Rodness, Global Head of Brand, Quest Global.



As part of its efforts to bolster education in rural and urban India, Quest Global has partnered with several outstanding organizations such as the IEEE, Nasscom Foundation, Smile Foundation, Uthishta, Y4D and Youth for Seva. Through these collaborations, Quest Global has contributed to sustainable development goals such as Quality Education, Decent Work & Economic Growth, and Reduced Inequalities. The robust partnerships have resulted in job placements for over 300 diverse students. Through these initiatives, Quest Global strives to create a brighter future for young Indian from all backgrounds by empowering them to achieve their professional goals.



Founded in 1997, Quest Global is one of the world's leading engineering research and development (ER&D) services companies. Quest Global believes engineering has the unique opportunity to solve the problems of today that stand in the way of tomorrow. For more than 25 years, we have strived to be the most trusted partner for the world's hardest engineering problems. As a global organization headquartered in Singapore, the team at Quest Global live and work in 18 countries, with 78 global delivery centers and offices, driven by 20,000+ extraordinary people who make the impossible possible every day. Quest Global delivers world-class end-to-end engineering solutions by leveraging our deep industry knowledge and digital expertise. By bringing together technologies and industries, alongside the contributions of diverse individuals and their areas of expertise, we are able to solve problems better, faster. This multi-dimensional approach enables us to solve the most critical and large-scale challenges across the aerospace & defence, automotive, energy, hi-tech, med-tech & healthcare, rail, communications, and semiconductor industries.







