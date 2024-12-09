PM Modi, Kharge Extend Birthday Greetings To Sonia Gandhi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 9 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi and President Mallikarjun Kharge extended birthday wishes to former Congress President Sonia Gandhi, who turns 78 on Monday.

Taking to social X, Prime Minister Modi wrote:

"Greetings to Smt Sonia Gandhi Ji on her birthday. I pray for her long life and good health."

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also shared his warm wishes, praising Gandhi's legacy and contributions. He expressed:

"Extending my warm greetings to Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson, Smt Sonia Gandhi ji on her birthday. A true champion of the rights of the marginalised, embodying utmost grace, dignity and courage amidst adversity, her contribution to public life has inspired millions. I wish her a long and healthy life."

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav joined in with his wishes, writing on X: "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Mrs Sonia Gandhi on her birthday."

Sonia Gandhi, the longest-serving President of the Congress party, led the organisation from 1998 to 2017 and continues to play a pivotal role as the Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party. She also chairs the Coordinating Committee of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA), the ruling coalition.

Born on December 9, 1946, in Italy, Sonia Gandhi pursued her early education before enrolling in a foreign language school, studying English, French, and Russian. It was during an English language course at Cambridge that she met Rajiv Gandhi. The couple married in 1968 in New Delhi, marking the beginning of her association with Indian public life.