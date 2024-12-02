Hashicorp Awarded A 2024 AWS Partner Award

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HashiCorp recognized as Collaboration Partner of the Year winner, helping to ensure AWS customers do cloud right with Infrastructure and Security Lifecycle Management

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HashiCorp (NASDAQ: HCP), The Infrastructure CloudTM Company, is honored to announce it is a recipient of a 2024 Geography and Global AWS Partner Award for Collaboration Partner of the Year - North America. The award recognizes HashiCorp as a partner organization that collaborates with other AWS Partners on solving customer challenges and on the ability to deliver valuable customer solutions based on services and technology offered across multiple AWS Partners.

The HashiCorp Cloud Platform (HCP) provides Infrastructure Lifecycle Management (ILM) and Security Lifecycle Management (SLM) capabilities that enable joint HashiCorp and AWS customers to use shared services throughout their organizations. HCP bridges silos across infrastructure, security, and development teams, helping reduce technology costs, mitigate security concerns, and ship new applications faster. ILM capabilities help an organization's platform and operations teams build, deploy, and manage the lifecycle of its cloud infrastructure over time. SLM capabilities make it easier for an organization's operations and security teams to protect and inspect the sensitive elements in its cloud estate - including secrets, certificates, keys, or customer data - and then securely connect the elements using least-privileged access for people, machines, and services.

Announced during the Partner Awards Gala at AWS re:Invent 2024, the Geographic and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of AWS Partners that have embraced specialization, innovation, and cooperation over the past year. Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they support their customers.

Customer success story: How BT Group partnered with HashiCorp and AWS for Infrastructure and Security Lifecycle Management

BT Group, the British multinational telecommunications company, partnered with AWS and HashiCorp to reduce deployment time from days to 10 minutes, accelerating time-to-market for migrated and new projects. BT Group migrated 70 applications from its datacenter to AWS, achieving greater scalability and cost savings. This modernization effort focused on infrastructure security and deployment agility using HashiCorp products: HashiCorp Terraform for consistent deployment, HashiCorp Nomad for application orchestration, HashiCorp Consul for connectivity, and HashiCorp Vault for data protection.

Transforming cloud governance: New HashiCorp and AWS integrations unveiled

During the conference, HashiCorp and AWS announced:



The public beta of pre-written Sentinel policy sets for AWS, providing policy libraries to simplify compliance and auditing requirements Launch-day support for new Amazon services in the Terraform AWS provider, enabling customers to immediately manage newly announced AWS services within their existing Terraform workflows

“We're honored to be named a Collaboration Partner of the Year winner,” said Meghan Liese, Vice President of Product Marketing at HashiCorp.“This award reflects our ongoing commitment to helping customers simplify their cloud journeys. With features like launch-day support for new AWS services in the Terraform AWS provider and the public beta of pre-written Terraform policy libraries, we're making it easier for organizations to architect, configure, and operate their cloud environments with confidence and efficiency.”

Over the past year, HashiCorp and AWS have achieved significant milestones, marking the third consecutive year that HashiCorp has earned an AWS Partner of the Year Award. Previously, HashiCorp was recognized as Security Partner of the Year - North America in 2022 and Collaboration Partner of the Year - Global in 2023. This year's highlights include surpassing 3 billion downloads of the Terraform AWS provider, launching the Terraform AWS Cloud Control provider , and signing a new five-year strategic collaboration agreement to accelerate co-innovation and support mutual customers' abilities to innovate, compete, and transform.

To learn more about HashiCorp and AWS, visit the partnership site and the HashiCorp re:Invent landing page for an entire program of events. Please join HashiCorp at booth #1112 in the re:Invent expo hall for breakout sessions, expert talks, and product demos to learn how to take a unified approach to Infrastructure and Security Lifecycle Management.

The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global program focused on helping partners innovate, accelerate their journey to the cloud, and take full advantage of the breadth and depth of AWS.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp is The Infrastructure CloudTM Company, helping organizations automate multi-cloud and hybrid environments with Infrastructure Lifecycle Management and Security Lifecycle Management. HashiCorp offers The Infrastructure Cloud on the HashiCorp Cloud Platform (HCP) for managed cloud services, as well as self-hosted enterprise offerings and community source-available products. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information, visit hashicorp.com .

