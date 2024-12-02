Met Says Dry Weather Will Last Till Dec 12

Light snowfall has occurred at several higher reaches of Sonamarg areas, Doodhpathri in Budgam, Shadimarg and other areas.

The fresh spell of snowfall comes under the influence of a feeble Western Disturbance in Jammu and Kashmir.

Moreover, the plains of Kashmir including Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, witnessed cloudy weather with occasional sunshine as well.

However, the weatherman here has predicted erratic weather conditions for the next few days, but added that there would unlikely be a major wet spell till December 12.

Tomorrow, there is a possibility of generally cloudy with light rain and light snow over higher reaches expected at scattered places towards late evening of 2nd to 3rd morning.

Director Meteorological department (MeT), Dr Mukhtar Ahmad said that general dry weather conditions are expected from December 4-7 while generally cloudy with light rain and snow over higher reaches at isolated places are expected on December 08.

He added that on December 09 and 12, the weather would remain generally dry.

Furthermore, the minimum temperatures have once again settled below the freezing point in Kashmir with Gulmarg, a famous ski-resort, being the coldest place across the Valley at minus 2.9 degree Celsius.

Pahalgam, a famous tourist destination, recorded minus 2.3 degree Celsius while Srinagar recorded minus 0.8 degree Celsius.

Qazigund, a gateway of Kashmir, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 1.4 degree Celsius while Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 1.5 degree Celsius.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now