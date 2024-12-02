33 Israeli Hostages Killed Due To Barbaric Israeli Operations In Gaza Palestinian Death Toll: 44,466

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Dec 3 (NNN-WAFA) – Hamas announced yesterday that, 33 Israeli hostages, held in the Gaza Strip, have been killed, with some others still missing, due to the Barbaric Israeli military operations.

A video, posted by Hamas, included footage of past Israeli on areas in Gaza, where Israeli hostages were held, resulting in their deaths, as well as, messages from some hostages.

Hamas warned that, calcitrant Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu's“obstinacy and continued aggression are increasing the death toll of enemy prisoners,” emphasising that, if the“crazy war” continues,“you may lose your prisoners forever. Act before it's too late.”

This video from Hamas came, two days after the Al-Qassam Brigades, its military wing, released a video on Saturday showing an Israeli prisoner with U.S. citizenship, being held in Gaza.

Edan Alexander, who paused multiple times, due to his emotional distress, said, he had been held captive for more than 420 days, and urged the Israeli regime and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, to secure the release of the remaining hostages in Gaza.

Separately, the Israeli Zionist army announced yesterday that, an Israeli-American soldier, previously believed to be held hostage in Gaza, is now presumed dead.

In a statement, the army identified the soldier as Captain Omer Maxim Neutra, 21, and he was killed during Hamas' attack on Oct 7. It added that, his body is being held by Hamas in Gaza.

Born in New York, Neutra enlisted in the Israeli Zionist army and served as a tank platoon commander in the 77th Battalion, according to the Zionist army.

The Palestinian death toll from ongoing heinous and barbaric Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip has risen to 44,466, Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement, yesterday.– NNN-WAFA