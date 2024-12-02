Naya To Showcase Naya Create And Modules At CES 2025

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Naya, creator of the highly customizable, modular ecosystem, will showcase its products – Naya Create and Modules – at CES 2025, ahead of their official shipment to backers in February 2025. Having successfully raised over $3M through and crowdfunding, Naya is now ready to ship its first batch of keyboards. Naya's products have earned two CES Innovation Awards: one for Create in 2023 and another for the modules Naya Tune and Float in 2024 , highlighting their exceptional design and ingenuity. This year, Naya will showcase its technology at CES Unveiled Las Vegas on January 5 at the Mandalay Bay Hotel from 5-8:30 pm Pacific Time and at the NL Tech Pavilion in Eureka Park at the Venetian Expo, Hall G-62100, from January 7-10, 2025.

Naya has redefined how professionals interact with their devices through Create's innovative modular design and customizable in-house software, which makes work more efficient and is tailored to individual needs. With its aerospace-grade aluminum frame, Create integrates four modules, an adjustable haptic-feedback dial, a 3D navigator, a trackball, and a touchpad into a unified system, eliminating the productivity loss typically associated with device switching. Its split, ultra-low-profile, columnar stagger layout follows key ergonomic principles, making it not only lightweight and portable but also optimized for comfort and usability.

The Naya Tune and Float modules introduce exceptional input capabilities for 2D and 3D creation. Naya Tune-a control dial with an integrated touchpad-features gesture functionality, scrolling, and dynamic haptic feedback, delivering unmatched precision across various tasks. Naya Flow software enables Tune to be adjusted to support even the most demanding audio-visual workflows.

Naya Float empowers users to navigate virtual 3D spaces with six degrees of freedom: x, y, z, pitch, roll, and yaw. A programmable dial at its base further enhances customization, giving creators more freedom and control within their digital environments. Float utilizes a state-of-the-art, in-house sensor fusion that offers a three times larger range of motion than other 3D navigation devices, allowing for faster and more precise input across digital 3D objects and worlds.

"We are thrilled to join CES this year, especially as we approach the highly anticipated launch of Naya Create,” said Niclas Bertelsen, co-founder of Naya.“The past year has been transformative for Naya-raising over $3M through investment and crowdfunding has allowed us to scale production faster and go to market more quickly around the globe. With Naya Create, we're redefining how people work and interact with their devices. It's designed to meet the needs of digital professionals across various fields, from 3D environments and music production to business tasks, software development, audio-visual work, and so much more.”

About Naya

Naya has developed the all-in-one keyboard platform for digital professionals, Naya Create. Create's modular design allows any digital professional to create faster with its fully customizable hardware and software. The keyboard platform offers four hot-swappable modules, enabling it to fit workflows such as audio engineering, video and photo editing, XR, and more. Its split, ergonomic design has been engineered to enhance user comfort and mitigate the risk of repetitive strain injuries.

Founded in 2022, Naya is a privately held company based in Groningen, the Netherlands. Learn more at .