software testing services market in australia

size is estimated to grow by USD 1.42 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over

11.4%

during the forecast period. Need for cost reduction and faster time-to-market

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

evolution of software testing labs. However,

availability of open-source and free testing tools

Key market players include Accenture PLC, Amdocs Ltd., Atos SE, Capgemini Services SAS, Cigniti Technologies Ltd., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., DXC Technology Co., Expleo Group SAS, HCL Technologies Ltd., Hexaware Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., LogiGear Corp., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Planit Test Management Solutions Pty Ltd., QualiTest Group, QualityLogic Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Wipro Ltd..







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Software Testing Services Market in Australia 2024-2028 Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View Free Sample PDF

Software Testing Services Market In Australia Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.4% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1416.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.1 Regional analysis Australia Performing market contribution APAC at 100% Key countries Australia Key companies profiled Accenture PLC, Amdocs Ltd., Atos SE, Capgemini Services SAS, Cigniti Technologies Ltd., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., DXC Technology Co., Expleo Group SAS, HCL Technologies Ltd., Hexaware Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., LogiGear Corp., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Planit Test Management Solutions Pty Ltd., QualiTest Group, QualityLogic Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Wipro Ltd.

Market Driver

The Software Testing Services market is thriving, with a focus on ensuring quality and dependability in the Software Development Lifecycle. Companies prioritize testing for various software applications, including mobile apps, to enhance functionality and user experience. Trending testing methodologies and techniques include QA (Quality Assurance), Functional Testing, Manual Testing, Component Testing, Unit Testing, and various lifecycles like JUnit, Pytest, and NUnit for code correctness. Bug detection is crucial, leading to code refactoring and documentation. Continuous Integration (CI) is essential for evaluating and verifying software products throughout the development process. Black Box, White Box, and Gray Box Testing, Integration Testing, and various strategies like Big-Bang Integration are employed for comprehensive testing. Performance, design, deployment, and acceptance testing are critical aspects, with a shift towards shift-left and shift-right testing strategies for faster delivery. Strategic app modernization and digital transformation drive transformational success, necessitating testing for various aspects like security, usability, and exploratory testing. Vulnerabilities and stress testing are vital for ensuring software reliability and user satisfaction.



On-demand testing services have emerged as a cost-effective solution for managing the software testing life cycle (STLC) in organizations. Previously, companies invested heavily in establishing software test labs to handle testing operations. These labs required significant upfront costs for setting up test environment management. On-demand test labs offer a more affordable alternative, providing test environments for software testers based on their specific requirements. Testers pay for these services only when they use the test lab, making it an ideal choice for collaborative software testing in a multiplatform environment. This model ensures high-quality software development while reducing the financial burden associated with maintaining a permanent test lab.



Market

Challenges



The Software Testing Services Market faces numerous challenges in ensuring the quality and dependability of Software Applications in today's fast-paced business environment. The Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) requires testing at various stages, including unit testing (JUnit, Pytest, NUnit), functional testing, manual testing, component testing, and acceptance testing. Quality assurance (QA) teams must verify code correctness, detect bugs, and perform code refactoring and documentation. Testing methodologies and techniques like black box, white box, and gray box testing are essential. Performance, design, deployment, and integration testing strategies are crucial for evaluating software products. Continuous Integration (CI) and shift-left testing help improve delivery speed and transformational success. However, challenges persist in areas like bug detection, security testing, and usability testing. Vulnerabilities and performance issues must be addressed through rigorous testing and integration strategies like big-bang integration. QA teams must adapt to digital transformation and strategic app modernization, employing test automation and exploring new testing methodologies. Open-source software testing tools, which provide accessible and freely available source codes, have become increasingly popular among testers worldwide. These tools, often developed by a community of software engineers, offer several advantages, such as no licensing fees and free technical support. The use of open-source tools prevents vendor lock-in and allows testing on various software development methodologies. Popular open-source testing tools include Selenium, Appium, Cucumber, and Katalon Studio. While these tools may negatively impact the revenue of proprietary testing tool providers, they offer significant cost savings and flexibility for businesses.

Segment Overview



This software testing services market in Australia report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Application testing 1.2 Product testing



2.1 BFSI

2.2 Telecom and media

2.3 Manufacturing

2.4 Retail 2.5 Others

3.1 APAC

1.1

Application testing-

The application testing segment of the software testing services market in Australia is projected to expand due to the rising number of applications being developed and the increasing usage of smartphones. According to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, the number of apps available to consumers from approximately 130 million in 2016 to 1.1 billion in 2023. The top three apps used daily by Australians, across both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store (for iPhone), were Facebook, Facebook Messenger, and Instagram in January 2022. Factors such as the growth in e-commerce spending, the widespread adoption of smartphones, a preference for mobile applications in daily life, and the development of mobile applications for the banking sector are expected to primarily fuel the expansion of the application testing segment in Australia during the forecast period. Application testing involves assessing the functionality, consistency, and usability of desktop, mobile, and web applications. For web application testing, factors like business logic, application integrity, functionality, data flow, and hardware and software compatibility are evaluated. Web applications undergo testing for performance, security, and load, as well as cross-browser testing, beta testing, compatibility testing, exploratory testing, regression testing, multilanguage support testing, and stress testing. Mobile application software testing includes UI testing, security testing, functionality and compatibility testing, and regression testing. Three application testing methodologies exist: black box, white box, and grey box. In black box testing, the software is assessed for the expected output given a specific input, regardless of the internal workings. White box testing evaluates an application based on the logic within it. Grey box testing combines elements of both black box and white box testing.

Research Analysis

The Software Testing Services market focuses on ensuring the quality, dependability, and functionality of Software Applications throughout the Software Development Lifecycle. Testing plays a crucial role in identifying and resolving issues, improving code correctness, and enhancing the user experience. Various testing methodologies and techniques are employed, including Manual Testing, Functional Testing, Component Testing, Unit Testing, and Integration Testing. QA (Quality Assurance) teams utilize testing strategies like Black Box Testing, White Box Testing, and Gray Box Testing. Techniques like JUnit, Pytest, and NUnit are used for Unit Testing, while Integration Testing and Integration Strategies ensure seamless interaction between components. Bug Detection and Code Refactoring are essential parts of the process, with Continuous Integration (CI) facilitating regular testing and documentation maintaining transparency.

Market Research Overview

The Software Testing Services market plays a crucial role in ensuring the quality, dependability, and functionality of Software Applications throughout the Software Development Lifecycle. Testing is an essential part of the SDLC, focusing on evaluating and verifying the software product's performance, design, and compliance with requirements. Testing methodologies include Manual Testing, Functional Testing, Component Testing, Unit Testing, and various types like Black Box Testing, White Box Testing, and Gray Box Testing. Techniques include Code Correctness, Bug Detection, Code Refactoring, and Documentation. Quality Assurance (QA) practices employ testing techniques to identify and address issues before deployment. Unit Testing Lifecycle, with frameworks like JUnit, Pytest, and NUnit, ensures code correctness. Integration Testing, with strategies like Big-Bang Integration, addresses interoperability between components. Performance, design, and security testing are crucial for ensuring software reliability and user experience. Continuous Integration (CI) and Shift-left/right testing strategies help streamline the testing process and improve delivery speed. Strategic app modernization and digital transformation initiatives also require testing services for transformational success.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Product



Application Testing

Product Testing

End-user



BFSI



Telecom And Media



Manufacturing



Retail

Others

Geography APAC



7

Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

