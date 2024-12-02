J&K Secures 750-Seat Private Hajj Quota For 2025
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- For the first time, Jammu and Kashmir has been allocated a private Hajj quota of 750 seats for 2025.
The Ministry of Minority Affairs conducted the registration and allocation process under its policy for Hajj Group Organizers (HGO), as per circulars No. HAJ-15/6/2024-HAJ-MoMA dated 07-09-2024 and 04-10-2024.
A total of 914 applications were received across five categories: 26 for Category 1 Lead Applicants, 28 for Category 1 Non-Lead Applicants, 223 for Category 1 Experienced Applicants, 523 for Category 2 Experienced Applicants, and 114 for Category 2 New Applicants. After scrutiny, 841 applicants were found eligible.
In Jammu and Kashmir, 14 companies have been granted Hajj quotas. Labaika Haj & Umrah Services, under Category I, received 100 seats.
Nine companies under Category II, including Al Hayat Hajj and Omrah, Universe Travel Corporation, Behreen Travels, Al Ghazali Tour & Travels, Sahar Tours & Travels, Alhuda Travels, Al Safeer Tour and Travels, Fly High Tour and Travels, and Gazi Tour and Travels, received 50 seats each. Four new applicants, Al Ansar Tours and Travels, Alharamain Hajj and Umrah Services, Javid Iqbal, and Madina World Travels Pvt Ltd, also received 50 seats each. (KNS)
