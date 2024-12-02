عربي


Uzbekistan And China Sign An Agreement On Visa-Free Travel

12/2/2024 3:13:32 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The governments of Uzbekistan and China have signed an agreement on visa-free travel for citizens of both countries, Azernews reports.

The document was signed during a business forum held in Chengdu, China.

According to the agreement, Uzbek citizens will be able to travel to China without a visa for up to 30 days.

"This is another step toward enhancing exchanges, facilitating trade, and strengthening ties between the peoples of our countries," the Uzbek representative stated.

The agreement will come into effect once both parties complete the necessary domestic procedures, as reported by the Uzbek Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It is worth noting that Chinese citizens have been able to enter Uzbekistan without a visa for up to 10 days since March 2021.

This new agreement marks a significant milestone in the growing partnership between Uzbekistan and China. It is expected to boost tourism, cultural exchange, and business opportunities between the two countries, further solidifying their diplomatic and economic ties.

AzerNews

