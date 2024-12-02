Uzbekistan And China Sign An Agreement On Visa-Free Travel
12/2/2024 3:13:32 PM
By Alimat Aliyeva
The governments of Uzbekistan and China have signed an agreement
on visa-free travel for citizens of both countries,
Azernews reports.
The document was signed during a business forum held in Chengdu,
China.
According to the agreement, Uzbek citizens will be able to
travel to China without a visa for up to 30 days.
"This is another step toward enhancing exchanges, facilitating
trade, and strengthening ties between the peoples of our
countries," the Uzbek representative stated.
The agreement will come into effect once both parties complete
the necessary domestic procedures, as reported by the Uzbek
Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
It is worth noting that Chinese citizens have been able to enter
Uzbekistan without a visa for up to 10 days since March 2021.
This new agreement marks a significant milestone in the growing
partnership between Uzbekistan and China. It is expected to boost
tourism, cultural exchange, and business opportunities between the
two countries, further solidifying their diplomatic and economic
ties.
