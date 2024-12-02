AZF, QSL, QPC Celebrate 'Paralympic Inspirations Day'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Coinciding with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, which falls on December 3 every year and with an aim to support this group, increase community awareness of their issues and work to care for them, Aspire Zone Foundation (AZF), Qatar Stars League (QSL) and Qatar Paralympic Committee (QPC) participated in the 'Paralympic Inspirations Day' on Monday, December 2, 2024, at Aspire Ladies Hall, with the participation of a number of players and school students.

The events were attended by HE Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani, former Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and HE Dr. Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al Kuwari, Minister of State and President of Qatar National Library, in addition to officials from the participating entities; Abdullah Nasser Al Naemi, Acting CEO of AZF and Director General of Aspire Logistics, Khaled Ali Al Mawlawi, Acting Director General of Aspetar, Hani Taleb Ballan, CEO of QSL, Hassan Rabiah Al Kuwari, Executive Director of Sales, Marketing and Communication at QSL, Dr. Ahmed Khellil Abbassi, Executive Director of Competitions and Football Development at QSL, Dr. Hassan Al Ansari, Secretary General of QPC, and Amir Al Mulla, Executive Director of QPC.

A number of guests and dignitaries, Ooredoo Stars League players, stars and former players as well as representatives of media outlets also attended the event.

The opening speech was delivered by Ali Radhi Arshad, wheelchair champion, and Abdelkarim Hassan, player of Al Wakrah and Qatar national team, and everyone was welcomed and the importance of unifying efforts to continue to promote and support athletes from different categories in order to achieve all goals and aspirations was emphasized.

The events included distinctive sections and various sports activities, most notably standing long jump, obstacle race, floor hockey, basketball, football bowling and other games, and medals were distributed to the participating students and players.

Al Kuwari said,“I would like to express our happiness in organizing this event in co-operation with Aspire Zone Foundation and Qatar Paralympic Committee, which coincides with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, whom we're proud of and appreciate, as they're an essential part of society and supporting them is a duty of everyone. From this view point, we were keen, in co-operation with our partners, to celebrate their international day. I can only express my highest appreciation and gratitude to them, and I take this opportunity to thank all those who co-operated and participated with us. Thanks also to all those who were present and everyone who contributed towards making this a distinguished event.”

Al Naemi said,“AZF is proud to host the 2024 Paralympic Games Day at Aspire as we believe that sports are not limited to a specific category and that they're available to all ages and abilities. The AZF is always keen to involve people with disabilities in the various sports activities by Aspire as part of our social responsibility. We're also keen to benefit from our worldclass facilities equipped according to the latest international standards to suit all requirements. We thank the co-operation of QSL and QPC for the event's success.”

Dr. Al Ansari said,“As we celebrate the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, we're reiterating our support for this group of the society, which deserves more attention and focus. QPC would like to thank the Qatar Olympic Committee for its great support and encouragement for our activities aimed at the uplift of our athletes with disabilities and creating a feeling of oneness among them. Such events and activities help them further discover their talents. I thank the Qatar Stars League and Aspire Zone Foundation for joining us in this noble cause.”