Building A Sustainable Future: Aidan's Impact At Cummins

(MENAFN- 3BL) Cummins

by Cummins Inc., Global Power Leader

Growing up, Aidan was captivated by how things worked, especially cars and engines.“I spent countless hours tinkering and trying to fix whatever I could,” he recalls. This curiosity naturally led him to explore a career in mechanics. When he discovered Cummins Inc. and the Technician Apprentice Program (TAP), it felt like destiny.“The opportunity to combine my passion for engines with a reputable company was too good to pass up,” he says.

The appeal of the Technician Apprentice Program was undeniable.“I remain thankful that Cummins allowed me to join their team and pursue my Associate of Applied Science in Diesel Systems Technology at SLCC, where I was a proud valedictorian of my cohort,” Aiden explains. His journey has been nothing short of remarkable; Cummins supported his education and provided the chance to tackle exciting challenges, especially within the New Power and Accelera product lines.

Since starting in July 2019 as part of the TAP '19 cohort, Aidan graduated in November 2023 and now serves as a Level Two Engine Field Service Technician, primarily working on Accelera products.“The fact I have developed expertise within the New Power/Accelera space is a cool factor for me. Battery electric vehicles and other zero-emission technology is not only new and exciting, but it is the future and where we need to go to improve environmentally.”

A typical day for Aidan involves a blend of diagnostics and repairs.“I start by reviewing work orders and prioritizing tasks,” he explains. This hands-on role requires him to visit customer locations, inspect vehicles, and diagnose issues.“It's essential to stay updated on the latest technologies and repair procedures,” he adds, highlighting the importance of continual learning. For Aidan, the impact of his work extends beyond the shop floor.“Being part of Cummins' transition toward a zero-emission world is incredibly rewarding,” he asserts. He recognizes that his contributions are vital in creating a cleaner, more sustainable future.“It's gratifying to see how our technology positively impacts the environment.”

One of his most memorable experiences was troubleshooting a complex electrical issue for a customer.“I managed to get their vehicle back up and running on the same day,” Aidan recalls. The gratitude from the customer brought a profound sense of accomplishment, underscoring the real-world impact of his skills. Every day brings new challenges, and for Aidan, the joy of problem-solving keeps him motivated.“There's always a sense of accomplishment when a job is successfully completed,” he says. This dedication is matched by the supportive, collaborative culture at Cummins.“People here are passionate about their work and committed to delivering quality products and services.”

For anyone considering a career as a Cummins Technician, Aidan offers this insight:“If you're passionate about mechanics and enjoy problem-solving, this is a great option. It's a rewarding field with opportunities for growth and development.” Aidan is proud to be part of a company that champions sustainability and innovation.“Cummins' focus on developing cleaner technologies aligns with my personal values and reinforces my belief in the positive impact that our work can have on the world,” he concludes. By contributing to sustainable transportation and power generation, Aidan feels he is making a meaningful difference in the world.

At Cummins, we celebrate the dedication and expertise of our technicians, like Aidan, who are driving the future of sustainable power and transportation. Together, we are shaping a cleaner, greener tomorrow.

Cummins Inc.

Cummins, a global power technology leader, is a corporation of complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company's products range from internal combustion, electric and hybrid integrated power solutions and components including filtration, aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, electric power generation systems, microgrid controls, batteries, electrolyzers and fuel cell products.