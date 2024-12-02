Teamtrace Wins Saas Company Of The Year Award At ASSOCHAM 2024 Techmeet

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Recognized for Excellence in Disrupting Tech-innovation and Casting a Rippling Impact

KOLKATA, INDIA, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TeamTrace is thrilled to announce that it has been honored with the "SaaS Company of the Year" Award at the ASSOCHAM TechMeet 2024 organized at Taj Taal Kutir, Kolkata, on November 19, 2024. The prestigious award was presented by the Chief Guest, Mr. Babul Supriyo, Hon'ble in Charge of the Department of IT and and the Department of Public Enterprises and Industrial Reconstruction, of West Bengal.

The 9th Tech Edition of TechMeet 2024, organized by ASSOCHAM, was a conglomeration of industry leaders, experts, and government representatives from across the globe to discuss the role of technology in transforming industries and economies. The event featured prominent speakers and panel discussions on various emerging tech trends, including AI, blockchain, cybersecurity, and sustainable technology.

TeamTrace's recognition as the SaaS Company of the Year highlights its innovative approach to streamlining and enhancing workforce productivity tracking, team collaboration, task management, insider threat management, and risk mitigation through cutting-edge software-as-a-service solutions. The platform has been widely acclaimed for its user-friendly interface, comprehensive analytics, and seamless integration capabilities that empower organizations to optimize workflows and achieve greater operational efficiency.

A True Euphoric Moment

Receiving this award is a moment of immense pride for the TeamTrace team. Mr. Babul Supriyo, in his address, emphasized the growing importance of digital innovations in driving growth and enhancing governance. His recognition of TeamTrace as a leader in the SaaS space reflects the immense impact the product has had on businesses, offering them the tools they need to navigate an increasingly complex digital landscape.

“We are honored to receive the 'SaaS Company of the Year' award at such a significant event,” said Mr. Amitabh Roy, the Founder & CEO of TeamTrace.“This recognition reinforces our commitment to providing powerful, scalable solutions that help businesses drive success in an era of constant technological disruption. TeamTrace's success is a testament to the hard work, innovation, and vision of our talented team, and we are excited to continue supporting organizations in their digital transformation journeys.”

About the ASSOCHAM TechMeet 2024

The 9th TechMeet 2024 was an exclusive event focused on the evolving role of technology in business transformation. With technology driving innovation across all sectors, the conference provided a platform for stakeholders from both the public and private sectors to engage in thought-provoking discussions on the future of tech.

The topics discussed in the event, included:

Future growth opportunities for the Drone Sector

Leveraging AI and Blockchain in Drone Technology

Managing Cybersecurity Risks and Challenges

Sustainable Technology for Future Demands

Tech Solutions Across Industries

The event also hosted the Technology Excellence Awards 2024, recognizing outstanding individuals and companies for their contributions to the tech industry. With more than 150 guests, 20+ nominees, and over 15 distinguished speakers, the TechMeet 2024 was a resounding success, highlighting the importance of technology in shaping the future.

A Strong Focus on Innovation

The "SaaS Company of the Year" Award reflects TeamTrace's relentless pursuit of innovation in the SaaS space. Designed to cater to organizations across various industries, TeamTrace enables businesses to improve project collaboration, productivity, and mitigate insider threats and risks with a cloud-based solution that is both scalable and adaptable.

The Path Lying Ahead

As TeamTrace celebrates this remarkable achievement, the team remains dedicated to delivering valuable software solutions and enhancing its features to empower organizations to thrive in an increasingly competitive market. With the recognition from ASSOCHAM, TeamTrace is poised to continue its leadership in the project management and workforce productivity tracking industry, fostering a future where organizations leverage technology to its full potential.

About TeamTrace

TeamTrace is a well-consolidated workforce productivity tracking software offering distinct modules for project and resource management, risk mitigation, insider threat prevention, and much more. It is committed to empowering organizations with the right software suite that enables them to gain visibility into employee activity, give productivity a huge boost, and safeguard company security by signalling potential risks in advance, thereby ensuring that no confidential information gets leaked, or its security is put at stake.

