Swvl Links Up With UAE

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Swvl Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SWVL) shares began the week and the month on the downside. The leading provider of enterprise and mobility solutions announced the relaunch of its product in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This move aligns with its strategy to expand into regional and global markets. Swvl has also secured four key customers in the UAE, marking a strong relaunch of its journey in adding value to the mobility ecosystem within the country.

Swvl offers a comprehensive product suite that addresses the entire ecosystem-riders, captains, transit operators, and transport managers-within one consolidated solution, streamlining enterprise transportation needs and boosting both operational and financial efficiency.

“The UAE's transit market,” according to this morning's news release,“presents significant growth opportunities for Swvl, driven by the country's commitment to developing world-class infrastructure and its focus on innovation and technology, which aligns perfectly with Swvl's offerings. With the rising demand for efficient, reliable, and sustainable transportation solutions, Swvl believes that it is well-positioned to meet these needs and deliver innovative transportation solutions to one of the most thriving business hubs in the Middle East and the world.

"The UAE is a key market for Swvl," said CEO Mostafa Kandil. "We are thrilled to relaunch our product in the UAE, a country that has been at the forefront of innovation and growth. By leveraging Swvl's advanced technology, we aim to enhance Dubai's transportation ecosystem, making it more efficient, reliable, and sustainable."

SWVL shares inched back six cents to $6.40.









