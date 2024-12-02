Moehe Holds Discussion Session Coinciding International Day Of Persons With Disabilities

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) held Monday a discussion session on the inclusion of persons with disabilities for sustainability.

Coinciding the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (December 3 annually), the session is part of the 'Illuminations' initiative - an MoEHE dialogue for addressing specific educational and academic issues.

Following the session, Undersecretary of the MoEHE HE Dr. Ibrahim bin Saleh Al Nuaimi told reporters that the MoEHE was keen to support people with disabilities through special projects and particularly prepared curricula that align with their benefits.

His Excellency highlighted the special needs schools across the nation including inclusion centers for mild disabilities and specialized schools that provide intensive and specialized programs.

Among the specialized schools are Al Hedaya School for Special Needs, Awsaj Academy and Renad Academy.

HE Al Nuaimi added that a new school would be inaugurated next year to absorb students with severe disabilities who cannot learn using traditional methods.

His Excellency highlighted an MoEHE equal employment opportunity scheme, in coordination with the Civil Service Bureau and Government Development (CGB).

Elaborating on this scheme, Head of Registration of the CGB's National Recruitment Platform "Kawader" Ali Abdullah Al Hajri said it provides an equal job opportunity and an appropriate work environment for people with disabilities to contribute effectively and sustainably in all government agencies.

He added that promoting the rights of persons with disabilities and ensuring their integration into the labor market is an essential part of the Qatar National Vision 2030.

Al Hajri highlighted in this regard the scope of work signed in August 2024 between the CGB and the Assistive Technology Center (Mada) to advance innovation, digital accessibility and the inclusion of persons with disabilities in an inclusive work environment.

In 2024, the CGB has maintained a government employment rate of no less than two percent of people with disabilities in cooperation with 16 government agencies.

