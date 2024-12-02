Prepacked Chromatography Columns Market Size Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 7.96%, Reaching A Value Of USD 612.41 Million By 2032

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The prepacked chromatography columns is projected to reach USD 612.41 million by 2032, fueled by the rising demand for efficient separation and purification techniques across industries such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and life sciences. Austin, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The S&S Insider report indicates that, “ The Prepacked Chromatography Columns Market was valued at USD 307.78 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 612.41 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.96% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032. ” Market Overview The Prepacked Chromatography Columns Market has witnessed substantial growth due to the increasing demand for biologics, including monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and gene therapies. These columns, designed for efficient and reproducible separation and purification, are playing a pivotal role in supporting the expanding biopharmaceutical industry. The market is driven by the rising adoption of personalized medicine and advancements in continuous manufacturing techniques. Prepacked chromatography columns are increasingly preferred for their ability to streamline downstream processing while ensuring compliance with stringent regulatory standards. The global supply chain for chromatography columns remains robust, supported by consistent innovations from leading players. However, challenges such as high initial costs and limited customization options for specific applications have slightly restrained market expansion. The demand for these columns is amplified by their operational efficiency, reduced labor dependency, and compatibility with automation technologies. This ensures faster turnaround times, a critical factor in scaling production to meet growing global needs. The integration of prepacked columns in R&D and large-scale production is expected to further solidify their market presence over the next decade.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. – ProPac, MAbPac, and Hypercarb prepacked columns

Cytiva – HiTrap, HiScreen, and MabSelect columns

Sartorius AG – Sartobind and Sartoclear prepacked chromatography columns

Repligen Corporation – OPUS (Open Platform User-Specified) columns

Merck Millipore – Eshmuno and ProSep prepacked columns

VWR International, LLC (Avantor) – Nucleodur and SiliaChrom prepacked columns

Phenomenex Inc. – Luna and Gemini prepacked chromatography columns

Agilent Technologies, Inc. – AdvanceBio and ZORBAX prepacked columns

Knauer Wissenschaftliche Geräte GmbH – Eurospher II and BlueShell columns

Hawach Scientific Co., Ltd. – Hawach HPLC prepacked columns

Purolite – Praesto prepacked columns

BioServUK Ltd. – Recombinant Protein A and Protein G prepacked columns

Astrea Bioseparations Ltd. – EvolveD and PuraBead prepacked columns

Daisogel USA (Osaka Soda Co., Ltd.) – Daisogel prepacked chromatography columns

Shimadzu Corporation – Shim-pack and Nexera prepacked columns

Waters Corporation – XBridge and ACQUITY UPLC columns

Showa Denko K.K. – Shodex prepacked chromatography columns

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. – Chromacol and ELSD prepacked columns

Tosoh Corporation – TSKgel prepacked columns

Geno Technology Inc., USA – G-Biosciences prepacked columns

Santai Science – SepaFlash prepacked columns

Biotage – ISOLUTE and SNAP prepacked columns

ChromaNik Technologies, Inc. – SunShell prepacked columns

Proxcys B.V. – ProXC prepacked columns

GALAK Chromatography Technology Co., Ltd. – GLK-Gel prepacked columns Daicel Corporation – ChiralPak and Chiralcel prepacked columns Prepacked Chromatography Columns Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 307.78 Million Market Size by 2032 USD 612.41 Million CAGR CAGR of 7.96% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments . By Product Type (1-100ML, 100-1000ML, >1 L)

. By Technique (Ion Exchange Chromatography, Affinity Chromatography, Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography, Multimodal Chromatography, Gel Filtration Chromatography, Others)

. By Application (Sample Preparation, Resin Screening, Protein Purification, Desalting)

. By End User (Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, Others) Key Drivers . The Prepacked Chromatography Columns Market is driven by several factors that reflect the evolving needs of industries such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and life sciences.

Segment Analysis

By Product Type

The >1 L segment led the market in 2023, accounting for approximately 45.0% of the revenue share. This dominance is attributed to its critical role in large-scale biologics manufacturing, which demands high-volume purification for consistent production. Industries like pharmaceuticals and biotechnology rely on these high-capacity columns for their efficiency and scalability in downstream processing.

The 100-1000 ML segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. This growth stems from its balanced capacity, making it ideal for pilot-scale operations and medium-scale production. The increasing adoption of personalized medicine and diagnostic applications is further boosting its demand.

By Technique

Ion exchange chromatography emerged as the largest segment in 2023, capturing nearly 40.0% of the market share. Its wide-ranging applications in the purification of charged biomolecules, including proteins and nucleic acids, make it indispensable in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. Its effectiveness in producing monoclonal antibodies and vaccines contributes to its sustained dominance.

Multimodal chromatography is poised to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The ability to combine multiple separation mechanisms in a single column enhances efficiency and adaptability, catering to the purification of complex biologics. Its increasing use in continuous manufacturing processes further supports its rapid adoption.

By Application

The sample preparation segment dominated the market in 2023, accounting for approximately 35.0% of the revenue share. This dominance is attributed to the growing demand for high-throughput analysis in research and development activities, particularly in the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors. Prepacked chromatography columns simplify and standardize the preparation of complex biological samples, improving accuracy and reproducibility. The rising adoption of automated workflows and increased emphasis on precision in drug development pipelines further bolster the segment's growth.

The resin screening segment is expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period, driven by advancements in resin technologies and the increasing complexity of biomolecular separations. Researchers and manufacturers are leveraging prepacked columns to screen resins quickly, enabling the identification of optimal separation conditions. This segment plays a crucial role in improving efficiency during the early stages of bioprocess development, addressing the demand for accelerated timelines in therapeutic product commercialization.

Regional Analysis

North America dominated the Prepacked Chromatography Columns Market in 2023, accounting for nearly 35.0% of the revenue share. The region's leadership is driven by the presence of a robust biopharmaceutical sector, significant investments in R&D, and strong adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies. The U.S. remains a key contributor due to its established pharmaceutical industry and increasing biologics production.

Europe followed closely, with countries such as Germany and Switzerland leading the charge in biologics development. The region's focus on adhering to stringent regulatory standards has bolstered the demand for prepacked chromatography columns to ensure consistent quality and compliance.

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Rapid advancements in biopharma manufacturing, increasing investments in life sciences R&D, and the expanding healthcare infrastructure in countries like China and India are driving market expansion.

Recent Developments



June 2023: Multicolumn chromatography using prepacked Protein L columns was intensified for Fab-fragment purification, significantly improving efficiency and scalability in biologics manufacturing.

June 2022: Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. launched CHT-prepacked Foresight Pro Columns, designed to support downstream process-scale chromatography applications across various stages of biological drug development and production. September 2021: Cytiva introduced ReadyToProcess prepacked columns with enhanced automation compatibility, aimed at accelerating downstream processing in biopharmaceutical production.

The Prepacked Chromatography Columns Market is positioned for remarkable growth as industry players continue to focus on innovation and automation to meet the increasing demand for high-quality biologics.





