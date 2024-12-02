Mynoo Maryel Launches Global Leadership Program FLOW To Empower Business Leaders And Transform Lives

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

FLOW, a suite of immersive programs, empowers leaders to achieve unprecedented success, align with purpose, and foster innovative, sustainable cultures.

Best-selling author and life coach Mynoo Maryel has announced the global launch of FLOW – Flourishing Leaders of the World , a transformational leadership program designed to empower individuals to overcome anxiety, unlock their unique potential, and thrive in their personal and professional lives.

Built on the principles of Maryel's acclaimed book The Flourishing Code and her research on inspired leadership, FLOW addresses the growing challenges of stress and uncertainty in today's workplaces. The program offers three targeted pathways:

FLOW Ignite for corporations seeking to drive performance and retain talent

FLOW Incubator for young adults stepping into leadership roles FLOW Women for aspiring and established women leaders

"We live in a world where uncertainty is constant, and the fear of failure holds many leaders back," says Maryel . "FLOW equips leaders with the tools to transform fear into flourishing, enabling them to achieve operational excellence and elevate their quality of life and relationships."

Workplace stress is a critical issue, contributing to 120,000 deaths annually in the U.S. and severely affecting productivity. According to a report by Fortune (2023), 'Workers Struggling with Mental Health Are Less Productive ', 65% of workers identify work as a major source of stress. FLOW provides leaders with strategies to transform anxiety into empowerment, communicate effectively, and fast-track their goals without sacrificing well-being.

The program was piloted in India earlier this year and received overwhelming support, prompting its expansion to Asia and the MENA region in January 2025. Key contributors to FLOW include the top leadership team, with Mynoo Maryel as the Creator and Master Facilitator, supported by experts in finance, governance, client fulfillment, and regional leadership across key markets.

About Mynoo Maryel

Mynoo Maryel is a visionary leader dedicated to creating a dignified, flourishing planet through immersive programs that help individuals and organizations thrive. After studying 258 global leaders in a 6-year EU and UK-funded research, she created the Inspired Leadership Index and identified the 7 Habits and 7 Deadly Sins of Leadership. With FLOW, she aims to empower leaders to live fulfilling lives, foster flourishing relationships, and build thriving businesses.

To learn more about FLOW or register for a program, visit mynoomaryel .

For inquiries, contact: [email protected]

