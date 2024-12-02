Poll indicates majority of EU citizens support breaking from US

(MENAFN) A recent poll by the Bertelsmann Stiftung reveals that most EU citizens believe the bloc is too dependent on the US and want it to pursue a more independent path. The survey, conducted across all 27 EU member states, shows that 63% of Europeans now support the idea of the EU "going its own way," a sharp rise from 25% in 2017. While half of EU residents still see the US as their most valuable ally, support for this view is stronger among older generations, with 63% of those aged 55 and over backing the US, compared to just 38% of those aged 18-35.



The poll highlights growing concerns about America's future direction, particularly after the re-election of Donald Trump. The survey’s analysts, Isabell Hoffmann and Catherine De Vries, note that EU citizens now realize that the "old America" is unlikely to return and need to prepare for a more transactional, self-centered US. Despite this, both Americans and Europeans continue to value NATO highly, with security concerns remaining a top priority for both groups.



The survey also shows significant regional differences, with countries like Poland showing greater support for the US, while Italy and Belgium lean more towards other global powers.

MENAFN02122024000045015687ID1108945958