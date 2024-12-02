At least 100 Palestinians get murdered since early morning

(MENAFN) At least 100 Palestinians have been killed since the early morning of the day before yesterday due to the ongoing Israeli on the besieged Gaza Strip. The siege of northern Gaza, now in its third month, has worsened the situation. In northern Gaza, over 40 people, many still trapped under rubble, died after Israeli forces shelled a house in Tal Al-Zaatar housing displaced members of the Al-Araj family.



In Gaza City, three Palestinians were killed and several others, including women and children, were during an Israeli on a house in the Al-Nasr neighborhood, with some of the injuries described as critical. In the central Gaza Strip, nine Palestinians were killed after Israeli forces targeted two homes in the Nuseirat refugee camp. Another attack in the same camp killed three more, including children, as it hit a house sheltering displaced people.



In the southern Gaza Strip, four Palestinians died in a shelling attack on Shaboura refugee camp in Rafah, and two children were killed by an Israeli helicopter strike on a tent housing displaced families in Khan Yunis.



The siege and bombardment of northern Gaza persist for the 58th consecutive day. UNRWA has expressed concern over the deteriorating conditions for the 65,000 to 75,000 people still in the area. Despite numerous attempts by the UN to deliver aid between November 6 and 25, the majority were blocked by Israeli forces.



Hamas has called for an international inquiry into the use of banned weapons by Israeli forces in northern Gaza, including reports of weapons causing bodies to evaporate. The 53-day military offensive has resulted in nearly 3,000 civilian deaths and over 10,000 injuries, mainly affecting women and children.Humanitarian organizations are also under threat, with Save the Children condemning the Israeli bombing that killed one of its staff members. Central Kitchen, an international relief organization, has suspended its operations in Gaza after three of its workers were killed in Khan Yunis by Israeli shelling.

MENAFN02122024000045015687ID1108945887