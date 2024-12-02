Western Influence Fuels Tensions In Post-Election Georgia

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Farman Aydin | AzerNEWS
The Political and social situation in Georgia remains tense. The
opposition forces, who do not want to recognize the Legitimacy of
the parliament following the recent elections held in the country
on October 26, have already begun to turn protests into civil
strife thanks to the comprehensive support of the West. Georgia,
one of the strategically important countries in the South Caucasus,
is currently facing serious turmoil.
Georgia's desire - the rule of the West
Georgia has expressed its desire as an independent country after
the last elections. Although the law on Foreign Agents adopted by
the government in May did not satisfy the West to some extent, it
was able to strengthen the control mechanism in the country.
However, this caused a serious slowdown in Georgia's rapid
integration into the European Union. Although Georgia was accepted
as the most chosen ally of the EU and a candidate for the new
Schengen Union until May 2024, this had a different outcome. By
increasing tensions in the country, the EU is trying to increase
its pressure first on political circles and then on the public. As
a result, civil strife and, in the worst case, civil war are
occurring in the country.
The geopolitical fate of Georgia and the South
Caucasus
The growing protests in Tbilisi and other regions of Georgia are
today having a direct and serious impact not only on the future of
the country but also on the geopolitics of the South Caucasus.
Western institutions are trying to achieve their goals today by
shaping the government as an enemy phenomenon in the eyes of
citizens. Such steps are more reminiscent of the situation on the
streets of Ukraine in 2014. Although the location has changed, the
West has not changed its scenario, and what is happening in Georgia
today seems to be engulfing the entire South Caucasus in turmoil. A
network has been formed in Georgia, and emissaries from Europe are
directly controlling the process and are doing their best to
escalate the situation. Of course, what is happening in Georgia is
a game of the West. Statements made by some countries (the Baltics)
and steps taken show this.
Undoubtedly, Georgian people must understand this and not go
along with this dangerous game for their country's future and the
future of the South Caucasus as a whole.
Georgia's territorial integrity is out of the West's
interest
The current processes express the West's future strategies in
the region, but it doesn't fully express Georgia's lost
territories. So, the current situation does not reflect any
guarantee for Georgia's territorial integrity. The protests are
designed to increase tension in the country by focusing only on the
authorities. The West, which some time ago put Georgia in conflict
with Russia, resulted in the loss of territories. Georgia remembers
that what happened in 2008 can be repeated today with even more
serious consequences for the country.
Today, Western institutions, which use minors in protest
actions, do not take any measures for the well-being of the
country. The civil war in the country expresses only one goal for
them: to drag the country into a new war.
