(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Farman Aydin | AzerNEWS

The and social situation in Georgia remains tense. The opposition forces, who do not want to recognize the of the parliament following the recent held in the country on October 26, have already begun to turn protests into civil strife thanks to the comprehensive support of the West. Georgia, one of the strategically important countries in the South Caucasus, is currently facing serious turmoil.

Georgia's desire - the rule of the West

Georgia has expressed its desire as an independent country after the last elections. Although the law on Foreign Agents adopted by the government in May did not satisfy the West to some extent, it was able to strengthen the control mechanism in the country. However, this caused a serious slowdown in Georgia's rapid integration into the European Union. Although Georgia was accepted as the most chosen ally of the EU and a candidate for the new Schengen Union until May 2024, this had a different outcome. By increasing tensions in the country, the EU is trying to increase its pressure first on political circles and then on the public. As a result, civil strife and, in the worst case, civil war are occurring in the country.

The geopolitical fate of Georgia and the South Caucasus

The growing protests in Tbilisi and other regions of Georgia are today having a direct and serious impact not only on the future of the country but also on the geopolitics of the South Caucasus. Western institutions are trying to achieve their goals today by shaping the government as an enemy phenomenon in the eyes of citizens. Such steps are more reminiscent of the situation on the streets of Ukraine in 2014. Although the location has changed, the West has not changed its scenario, and what is happening in Georgia today seems to be engulfing the entire South Caucasus in turmoil. A network has been formed in Georgia, and emissaries from Europe are directly controlling the process and are doing their best to escalate the situation. Of course, what is happening in Georgia is a game of the West. Statements made by some countries (the Baltics) and steps taken show this.

Undoubtedly, Georgian people must understand this and not go along with this dangerous game for their country's future and the future of the South Caucasus as a whole.

Georgia's territorial integrity is out of the West's interest

The current processes express the West's future strategies in the region, but it doesn't fully express Georgia's lost territories. So, the current situation does not reflect any guarantee for Georgia's territorial integrity. The protests are designed to increase tension in the country by focusing only on the authorities. The West, which some time ago put Georgia in conflict with Russia, resulted in the loss of territories. Georgia remembers that what happened in 2008 can be repeated today with even more serious consequences for the country.

Today, Western institutions, which use minors in protest actions, do not take any measures for the well-being of the country. The civil war in the country expresses only one goal for them: to drag the country into a new war.