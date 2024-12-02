Iranian FM arrives in Turkey

(MENAFN) Iranian Foreign Abbas Araqchi arrived in Turkey early Monday to engage with high-level Turkish officials about the situation in northern Syria, according to the ISNA news agency.



Araqchi traveled to Ankara from Damascus, where he met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Sunday to discuss the escalating crisis in Aleppo and northern Syria, following the region's takeover by armed groups.



Following his discussions with Assad, Araqchi acknowledged the challenging circumstances but praised the Syrian president's resilience. In a statement from the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Araqchi stressed that while terrorist groups may feel emboldened, they will face resistance.



Araqchi also mentioned that he was delivering a strong message of support for Syria's government and military. Iranian officials have blamed the recent developments in Syria on the United States, though the White House has denied this claim.



Recently, Syrian forces, alongside Iranian and Hezbollah troops, have faced significant setbacks in Aleppo. Simultaneously, Russian and Syrian airstrikes continue to target and hinder the progress of armed groups, mostly affiliated with Tahrir al-Sham, formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra.

