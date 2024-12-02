Kuwait Amir Receives Written Letter From Oman's Sultan
12/2/2024 6:04:34 AM
KUWAIT, Dec 2 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace, Monday, a written letter addressed to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah from Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tareq.
The letter focused on the historic relations between Kuwait and Oman and ways to enhance them on all possible levels. It also touched on regional and international developments.
Omani Ambassador to Kuwait Dr. Saleh Al-Kharusi handed in the letter to His Highness the Crown Prince.
Attending the ceremony were Minister of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Undersecretary at the Amiri Diwan and head of His Highness the Amir office Ambassador Ahmad Al-Fahad, head of His Highness the Crown Prince office retired Lieut-General Jamal Al-Thiyab and Foreign Affairs Undersecretary at the Diwan of the Crown Prince Mazen Al-Essa. (end)
