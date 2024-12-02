Wellbe Senior Medical Welcomes New Executive Team Members

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WellBe Senior Medical, a leading provider of in-home medical care for seniors, is pleased to announce the addition of two highly experienced executives to its leadership team: Mario Ramos, Chief Officer, and Ananth Ramkrishnan, Chief Information Officer.

As CFO, Mario Ramos will oversee financial decision-making within WellBe's value-based care model. With a distinguished career at CVS Health, including leadership roles at CVS International and CVS Caremark, Ramos brings a wealth of expertise to WellBe. Prior to joining the company, he served as CEO of RWA Wealth Partners, where he successfully fostered growth and expansion.

Ananth Ramkrishnan joins WellBe as Chief Information Officer, bringing a deep understanding of healthcare technology and innovation. Previously, he served as an operating partner for Rubicon Founders, Chief Information Officer at Zing Health, and at Landmark Health as its first Chief Technology Officer focused on building technology solutions. He has significantly contributed to the development and growth of value-based healthcare organizations.

"Both Mario and Ananth are seasoned business leaders who have dedicated their passions to healthcare," said Jeff Kang, MD, CEO and founder of WellBe. "They recognize the importance of patient care and putting people first, and we're eager to bring their wealth of experience to WellBe."

About WellBe Senior Medical

WellBe Senior Medical and its affiliated medical groups are the nation's largest and fastest-growing independent providers of home-based medical care. WellBe specializes in delivering comprehensive, home-based medical care to patients who are facing multiple complex health challenges. WellBe provides personalized care and works together with patients, their caregivers, and other network physicians to nurture all aspects of health. For more information, or to see if you or a loved one is eligible to receive care from WellBe, please visit wellbe or call 1-855-493-5523.

