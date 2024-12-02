Zelensky: Ukraine's Survival Depends On NATO Membership

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that Ukraine's membership in is crucial for the country's survival.

Zelensky made these remarks on Sunday, December 1, during a meeting with European Union leaders in Kyiv.

He emphasized that before any negotiations with Russia can take place, Ukraine must be in a“strong position.”

He further stressed that Ukraine must take effective steps toward NATO membership and secure a significant amount of long-range weaponry for its defense. Zelensky also reiterated that both the European Union and NATO should be present in any future negotiations involving Ukraine.

Meanwhile, European Council President Antonio Costa pledged that the European Union would continue its“unwavering” support for Ukraine. He said,“From the very first day of this aggressive war, we have stood by your side, and you can count on us to remain with you.”

In contrast, Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened to target government buildings in Kyiv with new“Orshenik” missiles this week. Tensions in Ukraine have escalated, particularly in the final days of Joe Biden's presidency.

During his election campaign, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump had claimed that he would end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours of taking office. All eyes are now on January, 2025, the day of Trump's inauguration, to see what his policies will entail for Ukraine.

As NATO membership remains a key goal for Ukraine, international support continues to be vital for the country's resistance against Russian aggression.

The ongoing geopolitical tensions will shape the region's future, with much attention focused on the new U.S. administration's stance on Ukraine.

