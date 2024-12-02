CBE Assets Rise To EGP 6.213Tn In October

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Central of Egypt (CBE) has reported an increase in its total assets, which reached EGP 6.213tn in October 2024, up from EGP 6.090tn in September 2024.

According to its position statement, the bank's contributions to the capital of various international financial institutions totaled EGP 26.210bn, while its investments in affiliated and sister companies amounted to EGP 79.099bn.

The statement also highlighted a rise in balances, which increased to EGP 545.310bn in October, compared to EGP 517.147bn in September.

Additionally, the CBE disclosed that its net profits reached EGP 107.693bn in October 2024, compared to EGP 96.056bn in September 2023. Reserves were recorded at EGP 403.147bn, while the bank's capital stood at EGP 21.600bn. Total equity was reported at EGP 162.413bn, with total liabilities amounting to EGP 6.050tn.



