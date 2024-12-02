Scholz Arrives In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Monday, December 2, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit.

This was reported by Welt , Ukrinform reports.

As noted, in Kyiv, Scholz is to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky and announce further arms supplies worth 650 million euros.

With his visit, the chancellor wants to express solidarity and show that Germany will remain“the strongest supporter of Ukraine in Europe.”

“For more than 1,000 days, Ukraine has been heroically defending itself against Russia's ruthless war of aggression... I would like to make it clear that Germany will remain the strongest supporter of Ukraine in Europe. Ukraine can rely on Germany. We say what we do. And we do what we say,” the German politician said upon arrival in the Ukrainian capital.

The chancellor emphasized that additional weapons worth 650 million euros, which he will announce at his meeting with Zelensky, should be transferred to Ukraine in December, the federal government's press service added.

This is the third visit to Ukraine by the head of the German government and the second since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion. Scholz visited Kyiv for the first time in February 2022, shortly before the Russian invasion, and for the second time in June 2022, together with French President Emmanuel Macron and then-Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

As Ukrinform reported, on December 1, European Council President Antonio Costa, EU High Representative for Security and Foreign Policy Kaja Kallas, and EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit .

