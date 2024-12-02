QIIB Launches Exclusive Campaign For Visa Card Payments

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar International Islamic (QIIB) has launched an unprecedented promotional campaign for its Visa credit and debit cards, offering customers the chance to win one of two luxury McLaren cars, with a total value exceeding QR2m.

The campaign, running from December 1, 2024, to February 28, 2025, is open to both existing and new QIIB Visa cardholders in the Wajaha and Diyafa categories.

Participants can qualify for the draw by meeting the specified terms and conditions.

Participation is simple for the Wajaha and Diyafa Visa cardholders (credit or debit) as no registration is required.

Cardholders automatically qualify by using their cards for daily payments, with a minimum total spend of QR50,000 during the campaign period (three months).

According to the campaign's conditions, customers earn five chances in the draw for every international transaction of QR100 made using a QIIB Visa card (credit or debit).

Local transactions of QR100 with a Visa credit card earn one chance.

The campaign also includes digital payments made via Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, and e-commerce transactions.

Additionally, customers who double the minimum spend requirement by the end of the campaign will have their chances of winning tripled.

The draw to select two winners of the luxury McLaren cars will take place after the campaign ends, in the presence of a Ministry of Commerce and Industry representative and QIIB officials.

Winners will be announced on the bank's social media platforms and through various media channels.

Commenting on the campaign, Khaled Al Shaibei, Head of Business Development at QIIB, stated:“We are thrilled to offer our customers an exceptional opportunity to win high-value prizes that enhance their banking experience."

"This campaign is our way of thanking them for their loyalty and rewarding their engagement with QIIB. We remain committed to delivering the best products, services, and offers tailored to their needs.”

Al Shaibei also noted:“The campaign requirements are structured to be both achievable and flexible, with the spending threshold spread across three months. Eligible transactions include international and local payments made with credit or debit cards, as well as digital payments. This aligns with our commitment to promoting digital transformation while maximizing our customers' chances of winning.”

Finally, he encouraged all customers to take advantage of this unique opportunity:“Don't miss the chance to participate in this campaign. You could be the lucky winner of a luxury McLaren car worth nearly QR1m.”