Qatar, UK: Strong Relations And Close Partnership In Facing Global Challenges

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Relations between Qatar and the United Kingdom have deep historical roots that grew and flourished across various fields over the past decades.

These relations are reinforced through high-level visits, which resulted in the signing of agreements, memorandums of understanding, and strong partnerships between the two countries in multiple areas. The relationship also led to joint cooperation on international issues and regional files, in order to serve international peace and security and address global challenges, particularly the developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

The visit of the Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, to the United Kingdom underscores the ongoing trajectory of these unique relations and enhances the sustainable partnership between the two countries.

The relationship between the State of Qatar and the United Kingdom continues to witness continuous prosperity and growth. In this context, the Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani will start a two-day state visit to London, at the invitation of H M King Charles III of the United Kingdom.

The visit includes a meeting between H H the Amir and Prime Minister H E Sir Keir Starmer, at a time when both countries are seeking consultations on various regional and international issues, while strengthening their political and economic ties. H H the Amir met with H M King Charles III on the sidelines of the COP28 UN Climate Change Conference, which was held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in December 2023. His Highness also met with the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer during the 2023 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France, in July 2023.

Previously, H H the Amir visited London in May 2023 to attend the coronation ceremony of H M King Charles III. During this visit, he held discussions with former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, which addressed several emerging regional and international issues and ways to strengthen bilateral relations.

H H the Amir also visited the United Kingdom in May 2022, where he met with former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The visit witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding on strategic investment partnership between the governments of both countries. Additionally, a memorandum of understanding was signed between QatarEnergy and the UK Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy on energy cooperation.

On the other hand, H H the Amir received in Doha last September, the Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Harvey Hoyle, and his accompanying delegation. During their meeting, they discussed bilateral relations, regional and international developments, and reviewed the friendship and strategic cooperation between the State of Qatar and the United Kingdom, exploring ways to strengthen and further develop these relations.

As part of the distinguished relations between the two countries, H H the Amir reviewed last July with Foreign Secretary H E David Lammy and Defence Secretary H E John Healey the strong bilateral relations between the two countries, as well as prospects for enhancing and developing them across various fields. They also discussed regional and international developments, particularly the situation in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

Since last year, Qatari and British diplomacy has been actively engaged in response to the escalation in the Middle East, especially the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip. Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, hosted in Doha Foreign Secretary H E David Lammy and Defence Secretary H E John Healey. The meeting focused on reviewing the strategic cooperation between the two countries, ways to support and develop it, and the latest developments in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories, as well as the ongoing joint mediation efforts to end the war in the Gaza Strip.

During the meeting, the UK Foreign Secretary and Defence Secretary expressed their gratitude to the State of Qatar for its joint mediation efforts to end the war in Gaza. H E Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani also hosted in Doha former UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron last January. During the meeting, they reviewed the cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the area of development assistance, and discussed regional developments, especially the situation in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

In February 2023, the Qatar-UK inaugural Strategic Dialogue 2023 took place in London. During this session, both sides reaffirmed their deep and close partnership, which enables them to face regional and global challenges together. They expressed their commitment to accelerating cooperation in a range of shared priorities, starting with increasing support to de-escalate tensions and work toward enhancing peace in the Middle East, in addition to directing relief to Turkiye and Syria after the earthquake, as well as to Ukraine and the Horn of Africa. They agreed to work more closely to de-escalate tensions and achieve peace.

Qatar-Britain relations are distinguished by their strength across all fields, with both countries linked by numerous agreements and memorandums of understanding in various sectors, including the military sector. Last month, former Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces Staff Lieutenant-General (Pilot) Salem bin Hamad bin Aqeel Al Nabit made an official visit to London, during which he met with his British counterpart, Roland Walker. They discussed several topics of mutual interest, military cooperation between the two sides, and ways to enhance and develop it, especially since the two countries share strong military relations that have spanned for decades and have grown in recent years after they signed several agreements to strengthen military and defense cooperation.

Among the most significant contracts signed between Qatar and the United Kingdom is the purchase of Typhoon aircraft, which has contributed to strengthening the air capabilities of the Qatar Armed Forces, as well as cooperation in military training and the exchange of defense expertise. It is important to note that British forces actively participate in military training and maneuvers with their Qatari counterparts to enhance combat efficiency and develop defense capabilities.

On the commercial side, the two countries have significant trade and investment relations. During the third Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) between the state of Qatar and the United Kingdom, held in London in August 2022. The number of UK companies operating in the state of Qatar is estimated more than 1200 active companies in various economic fields, and the United Kingdom remain a prominent destination for Qatari investments, which have entered many strategic sectors, such as real estate development, hospitality, healthcare, technology, and more.

The value of Qatari investments in UK is estimated at around 40 billion, which are spread across several key sectors, such as Heathrow Airport, Harrods department store, British Airways, and various other prestigious British brands. Trade with Qatar alone amounts to about 11.4 billion, representing around one-fifth of the United Kingdom's trade with the (GCC) countries. The Qatar-Britain relationship has spanned decades of cooperation. Since the discovery of oil and gas in the Arabian Gulf, British companies have played a fundamental and pivotal role in developing the oil and gas industry in Qatar and the region. Qatar is considered one of the United Kingdom's main energy partners, supplying around 30% of its natural gas needs.

The partnership agreement signed between the two countries in 2010 represents a significant milestone in the history of Qatar-Britain relations. Under this agreement, both countries agreed to intensify their high-level dialogues by holding regular ministerial consultations on regional issues. These relations have expanded to encompass bilateral cooperation in all fields, especially politics, economics, trade, defense, culture, education, life sciences, financial services, healthcare, green technology, and the internet.

In the cultural and educational spheres, the United Kingdom remains one of the primary destinations for Qatari students pursuing their studies abroad, which includes institutions such as the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. The number of Qatari students studying in the United Kingdom has been steadily increasing for decades.