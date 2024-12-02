Shooting at Park Plaza Mall in Arkansas results in 2 injuries

(MENAFN) The police announced that two people were injured in a shooting at the Park Plaza Mall in Little Rock, Arkansas, on Black Friday. The incident occurred in the afternoon and initially resulted in three injuries, according to the Little Rock Police Department. The shooting began at 1:44 PM, prompting a swift response from authorities.



Two of the injured individuals were hospitalized following the shooting. While one sustained gunshot wounds, both of their conditions were reported to be stable. The police further clarified, "Initially reported as a potential active aggressor situation, officers quickly determined it was an isolated incident upon arrival."



According to the police, the incident began as a disturbance between two individuals but escalated into gunfire. The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing, as authorities work to gather more details about what led to the altercation.



Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. expressed his concern following the incident, stating, "Two individuals today jeopardized the lives and safety of residents and visitors." He added, "We are praying for the victims of this incident, and are hopeful they make a full recovery." The authorities are continuing their efforts to ensure that those responsible are held accountable.

MENAFN02122024000045015839ID1108944841