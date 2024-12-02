Japanese shares see modest increase on Monday’s morning session

(MENAFN) Japanese saw a modest increase in the morning session on the Tokyo on Monday, signaling a slight positive shift in market sentiment. The benchmark 225 rose by 11.98 points, or less than 0.1 percent, reaching 38,220.01 points by 11:30 a.m. local time (02:30 GMT). This small gain suggests that investors are cautiously optimistic as they continue to monitor global and local economic developments.



Alongside the Nikkei 225, the broader Topix index also experienced an uptick. It gained 18.86 points, or 0.68 percent, bringing it to 2,698.86 points. This broader market movement indicates that other stocks beyond the major index are also showing positive performance, reflecting a general sense of stability across various sectors.



The gains in early trading come amid a mixed global economic backdrop, with investors balancing concerns over inflation, geopolitical tensions, and economic growth in key markets. Japan’s stock market has been particularly focused on domestic factors such as corporate earnings reports, government policies, and overall consumer sentiment, which have been influencing investor confidence.



Overall, the morning session’s performance in Japan reflects cautious optimism in the face of ongoing uncertainties. Investors are watching both local economic indicators and global market trends closely, as these will play a significant role in shaping the direction of the market in the coming weeks. The continued performance of the Nikkei 225 and Topix indices will be influenced by economic data releases and corporate earnings reports expected soon.

