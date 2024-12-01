Kraken Ends NFT Marketplace As Blockchain Launch Nears

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) Kraken, one of the world's largest exchanges, has confirmed it will close its marketplace by February 27, 2025. The move comes as the prepares to focus on its blockchain technology, with the marketplace halting new listings effective immediately. Users will retain the ability to withdraw NFTs to their wallets until the final closure date. The decision follows a broader trend of declining activity in the NFT market. Despite significant growth in 2021 and early 2022, global NFT sales volumes have shown a steady decline in the last year, leading several platforms to reevaluate their strategies. Kraken's pivot aligns with its goal to enhance its DeFi offerings and expand its blockchain ecosystem. The forthcoming blockchain, expected to launch in early 2025, will enable decentralized app development without requiring intermediary services, marking a shift in Kraken's operational focus. Unlike similar efforts by competitors like Binance and Coinbase, Kraken has announced it will not introduce a native token for its blockchain, opting instead to prioritize stability and user functionality. This strategy aims to differentiate Kraken's blockchain in a highly competitive market while minimizing speculative volatility.">



