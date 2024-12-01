Kraken Ends NFT Marketplace As Blockchain Launch Nears
Date
12/1/2024 9:06:23 AM
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post)
Kraken, one of the world's largest Cryptocurrency exchanges, has confirmed it will close its NFT marketplace by February 27, 2025. The move comes as the platform prepares to focus on its blockchain technology, with the marketplace halting new listings effective immediately. Users will retain the ability to withdraw NFTs to their wallets until the final closure date.
The decision follows a broader trend of declining activity in the NFT market. Despite significant growth in 2021 and early 2022, global NFT sales volumes have shown a steady decline in the last year, leading several platforms to reevaluate their strategies. Kraken's pivot aligns with its goal to enhance its DeFi offerings and expand its blockchain ecosystem. The forthcoming blockchain, expected to launch in early 2025, will enable decentralized app development without requiring intermediary services, marking a shift in Kraken's operational focus.
Unlike similar efforts by competitors like Binance and Coinbase, Kraken has announced it will not introduce a native token for its blockchain, opting instead to prioritize stability and user functionality. This strategy aims to differentiate Kraken's blockchain in a highly competitive market while minimizing speculative volatility.">
MENAFN01122024000152002308ID1108943623
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.